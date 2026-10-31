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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoManchester United
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How to watch today's Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 8:30 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Chelsea vs Manchester United are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Blues sit comfortably in the top half of the table, while United arrive in London in desperate need of points after a run of results that has left them mired in the relegation zone.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have been in reasonable shape domestically, though Wednesday night's Carabao Cup exit on penalties against Liverpool will sting. They were beaten in a shootout despite a 1-1 draw after normal time, and the evening brought a fresh injury concern that threatens to disrupt their defensive shape heading into the weekend.

Manchester United's situation is far more alarming. Michael Carrick's side have lost four of their last five matches, conceding heavily along the way. A 4-1 defeat away to Como in the Champions League was followed by a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League, leaving the club's hierarchy under mounting pressure to act.

The captaincy of Bruno Fernandes has been a flashpoint in recent days. Carrick benched the Portuguese midfielder as a disciplinary measure after Fernandes publicly criticised the team's tactical approach, though the manager has since confirmed he will retain the armband and remains central to the club's plans going forward.

Fernandes is absent through injury for this trip to Stamford Bridge, which adds to a lengthy list of absentees that has left Carrick's squad stretched thin. United will need a performance that has been largely absent from their season so far.

Chelsea, for their part, will be eager to put cup disappointment behind them and return to winning ways in front of their home support. Alonso has built a settled side capable of controlling games, and United's current vulnerabilities make Stamford Bridge a daunting destination.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Formation
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
M. PendersM. PendersW. FofanaW. FofanaJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongL. ColwillL. ColwillM. CaicedoM. CaicedoC. PalmerC. PalmerM. RogersM. RogersM. PalestraM. PalestraP. NetoP. NetoJ. HendersonJ. HendersonD. WelbeckD. WelbeckS. LammensS. LammensL. YoroL. YoroL. MartinezL. MartinezH. MaguireH. MaguireD. DalotD. DalotC. BalebaC. BalebaB. FernandesB. FernandesM. CunhaM. CunhaA. DialloA. DialloK. MainooK. MainooB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
3-4-2-1
Chelsea

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • X. Alonso
  • M. Carrick

Xabi Alonso will be without Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emiliano Martinez, Pep Chavarria, and Joao Pedro through injury. Maxence Lacroix is also a concern after limping off during the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool, with the manager confirming the centre-back felt something in his hamstring and will be assessed over the coming days. Chelsea's projected XI reads: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Hato; Caicedo, Henderson; Quenda, Palmer, Neto; Rogers.

Manchester United travel to London without Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford, all sidelined through injury. Carrick's projected starting lineup is: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Heaven; Baleba, Tielemans; Diallo, Mount, Santos; Mbeumo.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
LIV
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MUN

MUN - Form

TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Chelsea have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, a tie they ultimately lost on penalties. Earlier in that run, they put five past Bournemouth and won 2-0 away at Everton, though defeats to Tottenham and Brentford show inconsistency remains a factor.

Manchester United have managed just one draw and no wins from their last five, suffering four defeats in that stretch. The most recent was a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League. They also fell 4-1 to Como in the Champions League and lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the same competition, conceding ten goals across the five matches while scoring just three.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawManchester United
2
1
2
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 win for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in April 2026, a result that bucked the recent trend at that venue. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has won twice with one draw, and the matches have produced sixteen goals in total. Chelsea won 1-0 at home in May 2025 and 4-3 at Stamford Bridge in April 2024, while United took a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in September 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit fifth and are pushing for a place in European contention, while Manchester United are down in sixteenth and facing a genuine battle to climb away from the bottom of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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