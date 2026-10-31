Premier League - Game Week 9 Oct 31, 2026 - 08:30 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 8:30 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Chelsea vs Manchester United are listed below.

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Blues sit comfortably in the top half of the table, while United arrive in London in desperate need of points after a run of results that has left them mired in the relegation zone.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have been in reasonable shape domestically, though Wednesday night's Carabao Cup exit on penalties against Liverpool will sting. They were beaten in a shootout despite a 1-1 draw after normal time, and the evening brought a fresh injury concern that threatens to disrupt their defensive shape heading into the weekend.

Manchester United's situation is far more alarming. Michael Carrick's side have lost four of their last five matches, conceding heavily along the way. A 4-1 defeat away to Como in the Champions League was followed by a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League, leaving the club's hierarchy under mounting pressure to act.

The captaincy of Bruno Fernandes has been a flashpoint in recent days. Carrick benched the Portuguese midfielder as a disciplinary measure after Fernandes publicly criticised the team's tactical approach, though the manager has since confirmed he will retain the armband and remains central to the club's plans going forward.

Fernandes is absent through injury for this trip to Stamford Bridge, which adds to a lengthy list of absentees that has left Carrick's squad stretched thin. United will need a performance that has been largely absent from their season so far.

Chelsea, for their part, will be eager to put cup disappointment behind them and return to winning ways in front of their home support. Alonso has built a settled side capable of controlling games, and United's current vulnerabilities make Stamford Bridge a daunting destination.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso will be without Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emiliano Martinez, Pep Chavarria, and Joao Pedro through injury. Maxence Lacroix is also a concern after limping off during the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool, with the manager confirming the centre-back felt something in his hamstring and will be assessed over the coming days. Chelsea's projected XI reads: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Hato; Caicedo, Henderson; Quenda, Palmer, Neto; Rogers.

Manchester United travel to London without Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford, all sidelined through injury. Carrick's projected starting lineup is: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Heaven; Baleba, Tielemans; Diallo, Mount, Santos; Mbeumo.

Form

Chelsea have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, a tie they ultimately lost on penalties. Earlier in that run, they put five past Bournemouth and won 2-0 away at Everton, though defeats to Tottenham and Brentford show inconsistency remains a factor.

Manchester United have managed just one draw and no wins from their last five, suffering four defeats in that stretch. The most recent was a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League. They also fell 4-1 to Como in the Champions League and lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the same competition, conceding ten goals across the five matches while scoring just three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 win for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in April 2026, a result that bucked the recent trend at that venue. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has won twice with one draw, and the matches have produced sixteen goals in total. Chelsea won 1-0 at home in May 2025 and 4-3 at Stamford Bridge in April 2024, while United took a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in September 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit fifth and are pushing for a place in European contention, while Manchester United are down in sixteenth and facing a genuine battle to climb away from the bottom of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: