How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season enters a demanding stretch.

Xabi Alonso's side sit fifth in the table but arrive into this game carrying inconsistent form, having lost three of their last five league outings. A 2-0 defeat to Tottenham and a 1-0 loss to Sunderland have raised questions about Chelsea's ability to sustain a title challenge, despite the quality at their disposal.

Moises Caicedo remains the engine of Alonso's midfield, with Romeo Lavia recently returning to fitness to provide some relief. The Blues are without several key figures, including Reece James, Joao Pedro, and Jamie Gittens, which limits their options across the pitch.

Leeds arrive in ninth place but have genuine reason for optimism. Daniel Farke's squad beat Tottenham 1-0 last time out, and the manager has confirmed a significant injury boost ahead of this trip, with Gabriel Gudmundsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and others all returning to full training.

Calvert-Lewin leads the line for a Leeds side that has shown it can trouble top-half opposition. James Trafford, who earned widespread praise during the international break, starts in goal behind a defence that has proven difficult to break down in recent weeks.

The head-to-head record between these clubs has been lively. Chelsea thrashed Leeds 6-3 in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, though Leeds won 3-1 at Elland Road in December 2025, showing they are far from overawed by the occasion.