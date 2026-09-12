Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 12, 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Hull City will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Chelsea vs Hull City is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Streaming options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Chelsea host Hull City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with Xabi Alonso's side looking to build momentum after a turbulent but eventful week of football.

The Blues come into this fixture off the back of a dramatic 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, a result that showcased both their attacking depth and their capacity to turn a game on its head. Pedro Neto, who this week signed a long-term contract extension through 2032, was among those to celebrate the comeback win.

Alonso has wasted little time putting his stamp on the club. The Spanish manager has overseen a high-scoring start to the campaign, with Chelsea netting 15 goals across their last five matches in all competitions. The signing of Danny Welbeck has drawn particular praise, with the veteran striker netting twice in the Carabao Cup win over Leeds.

Hull City arrive at Stamford Bridge sitting third in the Premier League table, making them a more dangerous proposition than their status as visitors might suggest. Sergej Jakirovic's side beat Manchester United 2-0 on the opening weekend and drew 0-0 at Aston Villa, though they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sunderland last week.

The two clubs met in the FA Cup in February, when Chelsea won 4-0 at Hull's ground. Hull accepted a £30,000 fine and banned three supporters after discriminatory chanting during that match, and the club has issued a warning to fans ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Chelsea vs Hull City, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso names a projected XI featuring Emiliano Martinez in goal, with a back line of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Maxence Lacroix. Reece James, Jorrel Hato, Romeo Lavia, and Pedro Neto are expected in midfield, with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic is without several players for the trip to west London. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Hidemasa Morita, and Ilyas Ansah are all listed as injured. The projected XI includes Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with Semi Ajayi, Nobel Mendy, and John Egan in defence, and Oli McBurnie leading the line.

Form

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, a result that followed a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton. The Blues have scored 17 goals and conceded nine across those five games, reflecting an open, high-scoring style under Alonso.

Hull City have won two of their last five, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland, though they picked up a creditable 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League before that. Hull's away form includes a 2-0 Premier League win at Manchester United and a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw at Stoke City that they progressed from.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2026, when Chelsea won 4-0 at Hull City's ground. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won all five, scoring 12 goals and conceding one. The lone Hull goal came in a 1-2 FA Cup defeat in January 2020.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea currently sit fourth while Hull City are third ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: