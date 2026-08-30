Premier League - Game Week 2 Aug 30, 2026 - 09:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Chelsea vs Brighton is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture on Sunday, August 30, 2026. Xabi Alonso's side look to build on an encouraging opening to the new season in front of their home support.

Chelsea arrive into this match with genuine momentum. A 2-3 win at Fulham in the Premier League was followed by a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town in midweek, with Danny Welbeck marking his debut with a goal. Cole Palmer has spoken openly about the freedom Alonso has given him, and that confidence was visible against Fulham.

Brighton travel to west London in similarly strong form. Fabian Hurzeler's side dismantled Aston Villa 4-0 on Matchday 1, then sealed their place in the UEFA Conference League group phase with an equally commanding 4-0 win over Tromso on Thursday. The Seagulls arrive at Stamford Bridge having scored eight goals in their last two competitive outings.

The summer has brought significant change to both squads. Nicolas Jackson has departed Chelsea for Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £65m, while Welbeck has made the opposite journey from the south coast to Stamford Bridge. Enzo Fernandez's future at the club also remains unresolved, with Manchester City linked and Alonso's decision to omit him from recent squads adding to the uncertainty.

Brighton's schedule has been demanding. They played a Conference League first leg on August 20, drew 0-0, then won the second leg emphatically four days after their Premier League opener. Hurzeler will now need to manage his squad carefully across multiple competitions as the campaign intensifies.

Stamford Bridge sits seventh in the early Premier League table, while Brighton occupy second after their opening day demolition of Villa. Both sides will want the three points badly.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without several players for the visit of Brighton. Jordan Henderson, Caleb Wiley, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo are all listed as injured, while Wesley Fofana serves a suspension. Alonso's projected XI includes Robert Sanchez in goal, with Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, and Jorrel Hato forming the defensive unit. Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Morgan Rogers are named in midfield, with Reece James, Malo Gusto, and Joao Pedro completing the lineup.

Fabian Hurzeler is also dealing with an injury list. Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, and Jack Hinshelwood are all unavailable for the trip to Stamford Bridge. Brighton's projected XI is led by Bart Verbruggen, with Luka Vuskovic, Mats Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, and Olivier Boscagli in defence. Pascal Gross, Diego Gomez, Maxim De Cuyper, Yasin Ayari, Pascal Struijk, and Georginio Rutter complete the expected starting side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing only once. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town on August 27. In the Premier League, they beat Fulham 2-3 away from home on August 24. Pre-season results included a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad and a 3-0 victory against AC Milan, with the only blip a 3-3 draw against Johor Darul Ta'zim. Chelsea scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Brighton have also won four of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent outing was the 4-0 Conference League win over Tromso on August 27, following a 4-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on August 23. The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Tromso in the first leg on August 20, and pre-season wins over Bologna and Roma rounded out their five-match run. Brighton scored 12 goals across those fixtures and conceded none.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Brighton beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Amex Stadium in a Premier League fixture. That result extended a difficult run for Chelsea against their opponents, who also won 3-0 at home in February 2025 and 1-3 away at Stamford Bridge in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Brighton have won three times to Chelsea's one, with one additional Chelsea win coming in a 4-2 home victory in September 2024. Brighton also claimed a 2-1 FA Cup win at home in February 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea currently sit seventh while Brighton are second after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: