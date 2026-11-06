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WSL
team-logoChelsea FC Women
Kingsmeadow
team-logoEverton Women
Watch it on Sportsnet
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Chelsea FC Women vs. Everton Women live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women
Chelsea FC Women
Everton Women
WSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women in live WSL action today.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Premier League
CanadaSportsnet
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport NZ
IrelandSky Go
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
WSL - Game Week 9
Kingsmeadow

Chelsea FC Women host Everton Women at Kingsmeadow in a WSL fixture that puts the league leaders against a side fighting to climb the table.

Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea arrive in the form of their lives. Five wins from five across all competitions, including a 6-0 demolition of Charlton Athletic in their last WSL outing, underlines just how dominant they have been this season.

Everton come into this match in mixed form. Scott Phelan's side drew 0-0 with Manchester United Women in their most recent WSL game, a result that halted back-to-back league defeats.

The Toffees have shown they can grind out results, winning their two WSL Cup ties in that same five-game run. But a trip to Kingsmeadow to face the division's top side is a different test entirely.

Chelsea's defensive record has been formidable. They have conceded just twice across their last five matches, a statistic that will concern Everton's attack.

This is a fixture that pits the WSL's pace-setters against a mid-table side with something to prove. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women vs Everton Women Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Bompastor

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