Today's game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at Jun 12, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers have broad access to this match across free-to-air and subscription platforms. TSN1 and TSN+ carry the English-language broadcast, while CTV and the CTV App provide free-to-air coverage. French-language viewers can watch on RDS and via the RDS Apps, with Noovo and Crave rounding out the available options.

Canada open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 12, in what is a genuinely charged occasion for the co-hosts. For Les Rouges, this is a moment years in the making — a home World Cup, a packed stadium, and a nation watching.

Jesse Marsch's side have built steadily through their pre-tournament preparation, with the squad leaning on the clinical instincts of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David as the tournament's defining challenges begin. Canada's high-pressing system, designed to exploit speed and rapid transitions, will face its first real test under World Cup conditions.

Bosnian football has waited twelve years for this. The Dragons secured their place in North America by eliminating Italy in a dramatic playoff final in Zenica — a result that sent shockwaves through European football and announced Sergej Barbarez's side as a team capable of upsetting the established order.

Barbarez has spoken openly about the emotional weight of this tournament, describing the moment the national anthem plays as something deeply personal. His squad blends the experience of the ageless Edin Džeko, now 40, with a hungry younger generation that includes attacking midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević, whose celebration in Zenica became an image that defined Bosnia's qualification.

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina sit first while Canada are second in the standings, making this opener a direct contest between the group's top two sides from the outset.

For viewers in Canada, there are multiple ways to watch this match live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are led by Sergej Barbarez, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury concerns, or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad details are expected to emerge in the days before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada arrive at this tournament having gone unbeaten in three of their last five matches, recording two wins and three draws across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against Ireland on June 5, while a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan on June 2 showed their attacking capability. Across the five matches, Canada scored six goals and conceded four, with a goalless draw against Tunisia among the results.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have not lost in their last five matches, picking up two wins and three draws. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Panama on June 6. The two wins came during UEFA World Cup qualification — a 1-1 result against Italy and a 1-1 result against Wales, both recorded as wins, suggesting they came via playoff or penalty shootout outcomes. Bosnia conceded in four of their five matches across that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina is available in the provided dataset. This fixture at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026, may represent a rare or first meeting between the two nations at this level.

Standings

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina currently occupy first place, with Canada sitting second ahead of their opening match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: