How to watch Burkina Faso vs Mauritania with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 Nov 13, 2026 - 11:00

Burkina Faso host Mauritania in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Group F.

The Stallions come into this fixture under Amir Abdou having shown mixed form in recent weeks. A heavy friendly defeat to Argentina was followed by a competitive win over Central African Republic in qualification, giving the squad reason for cautious confidence heading into this one.

Mauritania, coached by Aritz Lopez Garai, arrive with their own qualification ambitions intact. A win over Central African Republic was followed by a loss to Benin, leaving them needing a positive result to keep pace in the group.

These two sides know each other well from recent continental competition. Their meetings have been tight affairs, and this fixture is unlikely to be any different given what is at stake for both teams.

Burkina Faso hold second place in Group F, with Mauritania sitting just behind them in third. A win for either side would significantly shift the dynamics of the qualification race.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream information.

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