Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton and Manchester United will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

Brighton vs Manchester United is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brighton host Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Fabian Hurzeler's side are looking to arrest a dip in form, while Michael Carrick's team arrive in Sussex with genuine top-four momentum.

Brighton have been inconsistent in recent weeks, dropping points in matches they might have expected to win. A home defeat to Leeds last time out will have frustrated Hurzeler, whose squad has shown it can beat the best but struggles with consistency across a full run of fixtures.

Manchester United, by contrast, are in the middle of a strong run. Carrick has steadied the ship considerably since taking charge, and the squad's recent performances suggest a club that has found both structure and belief. Bruno Fernandes has been central to everything good about United this season, and his recognition as Premier League Player of the Season underlines just how influential he has been.

The visitors arrive with Harry Maguire carrying personal headlines after his omission from England's World Cup squad drew a fierce reaction. Whatever the noise around his international future, Maguire has been a reliable performer for United at club level and is expected to start at the Amex.

Off the pitch, United's summer is already taking shape. The club are reportedly closing in on a £43 million move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, signalling ambition as they look to build on what has been a transformative campaign under Carrick.

For Brighton, this is a chance to finish the season strongly and demonstrate that their best football is still ahead of them. For United, three points would cement their position and reinforce the progress made across this remarkable turnaround season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brighton vs Manchester United, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fabian Hurzeler is without Kaoru Mitoma, Adam Webster, and Stefanos Tzimas through injury as Brighton prepare for the match. No suspensions affect the home side, and the projected XI sees Bart Verbruggen in goal behind a back four of Maxim De Cuyper, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Ferdi Kadioglu, with Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, and Yankuba Minteh supporting Danny Welbeck and Diego Gomez.

Michael Carrick is dealing with injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Casemiro, with no suspensions in the away squad. United's projected XI is built around Senne Lammens in goal, a back four of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot, and a midfield and attack featuring Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, and Bryan Mbeumo. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brighton's last five Premier League matches tell the story of a side capable of big performances but prone to dropping points against teams they should beat. Hurzeler's men won two, drew one, and lost two across that run, scoring ten goals and conceding six. They thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 and Chelsea 3-0 in that period, but sandwiched between those results were a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle and a 1-0 home loss to Leeds most recently, which will have dented confidence heading into this fixture.

Manchester United arrive in far better shape, having won four of their last five Premier League games. Carrick's side scored ten goals across those matches while conceding five. A 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last time out kept the momentum going, and earlier victories over Liverpool and Chelsea — both by a single goal — demonstrated United's ability to grind out results against top opposition. A goalless draw with Sunderland was the one blot on an otherwise impressive recent record.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs is tightly contested and has swung back and forth. Brighton won the most recent meeting, a January 2026 FA Cup tie at Old Trafford, beating United 2-1. That result followed a 4-2 United victory over Brighton at the same ground in the Premier League in October 2025, which itself came after Brighton had won 3-1 at Old Trafford in January 2025. Across the last five meetings, Brighton hold a slight edge with three wins to United's two, and the fixtures have produced 17 goals in total, making this a matchup that consistently delivers action.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit third heading into this fixture, while Brighton are placed seventh. The gap in positions reflects United's strong run of form and underlines what is at stake for the home side if they are to push for European qualification.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: