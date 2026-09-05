Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 5, 2026 - 10:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Brighton vs Leeds United is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Brighton & Hove Albion host Leeds United at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League Matchday 3 fixture that pits two sides separated by just one position in the early-season table.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton arrive at this fixture carrying mixed emotions. A 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in their last league outing was a bruising result, even if the Seagulls showed attacking intent throughout. Their involvement in Conference League qualification has added fixture congestion, though a commanding 4-0 win over Tromsoe mid-week offered some reassurance.

Leeds come to the south coast in decent early-season shape under Daniel Farke. They picked up a point at Brentford last time out in the Premier League and have shown real resilience, winning away at Nottingham Forest in both the league and the Carabao Cup in the days prior.

The visitors' defensive options have taken a hit, with Joe Rodon ruled out for around ten weeks after suffering a serious hamstring injury at Brentford. It is a significant setback for Farke as he attempts to build momentum in Leeds' first top-flight campaign back.

Brighton's own treatment room is far from empty. Fabian Hurzeler is without a number of key players, and the home side will need to manage their resources carefully across what is shaping up to be a demanding September.

Both clubs sit in the top half of the Premier League table heading into this contest, making the points all the more meaningful at this early stage of the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Brighton vs Leeds United live.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is dealing with a lengthy injury list ahead of this fixture. Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, and Yasin Ayari are all sidelined, with no suspensions recorded. The projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with a back line including Lewis Dunk and Luka Vuskovic, and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke must plan without Mateo Joseph, Ilia Gruev, and Joe Rodon, the latter facing around ten weeks out with a serious hamstring injury sustained at Brentford. No players are suspended. Farke's projected starting XI has James Trafford in goal, with Jaka Bijol and Nico Elvedi among the central defenders, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line.

Form

Brighton have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League, though they had previously beaten Aston Villa 4-0 in the league and Tromsoe 4-0 in Conference League qualification. The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Tromsoe in the first leg of that tie. Across the five matches, Brighton have scored nine goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Leeds have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent game ended 1-1 at Brentford in the Premier League. Prior to that, Farke's side won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the league, demonstrating back-to-back away wins before the Brentford draw. Leeds have scored eight goals and conceded three across those five outings, with the only defeat coming in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 17, 2026, when Leeds United beat Brighton 1-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League. Before that, Brighton won 3-0 at home against Leeds in November 2025. Across the last five Premier League meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced a total of eight goals.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds United currently sit eighth and Brighton are ninth heading into this Matchday 3 fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: