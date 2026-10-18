Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 18, 2026 - 09:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Brighton vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brighton & Hove Albion host Crystal Palace at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits two clubs moving in very different directions this season.

Fabian Hurzeler's side arrive into this match in commanding form. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions — including a 3-0 dismantling of Arsenal and a 4-0 Conference League victory over FK Kauno Zalgiris on matchday — have placed Brighton among the Premier League's most consistent performers. Sitting third in the table, the Seagulls look every bit a genuine top-four contender.

Crystal Palace, by contrast, come into this fixture carrying some fresh wounds. Pierre Sage's side suffered a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon on October 15, a result that exposed defensive frailties despite a spirited second-half comeback. Goals from Yeremy Pino and substitute Daichi Kamada were not enough to salvage a point from the Groupama Stadium.

The Eagles sit twelfth in the Premier League, though their continental campaign had been a bright spot before that Lyon setback. A 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan and a 3-1 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest showed what Sage's team is capable of at their best.

Defender Axel Disasi will miss this trip to the Amex through suspension, a blow that compounds Palace's defensive concerns after a costly night in France. Brighton will be eager to capitalise on any uncertainty in the visitors' backline.

This is a fixture with recent history and genuine rivalry. TV channel and live stream information for fans in the United States is listed below.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Hurzeler is without a significant portion of his attacking options, with Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, and Femi Azeez all listed as unavailable. Despite that injury list, Brighton's projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross, Diego Gomez, and Yasin Ayari among those expected to start.

Palace travel to Brighton without Axel Disasi, who is suspended, while Chadi Riad is also sidelined through injury. Sage's projected XI includes Walter Benitez in goal, with Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, Yeremy Pino, and Joergen Strand Larsen all expected to feature. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

Brighton carry a perfect W5-D0-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions, making them one of the form sides in English football right now. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Conference League victory over FK Kauno Zalgiris, and they also beat Sunderland 2-0 away in the Premier League. Earlier in the run, a 3-0 win over Arsenal and a 5-0 away victory at Coventry City underlined the quality Hurzeler's squad possesses. Across those five matches, Brighton scored 14 goals and conceded just three.

Crystal Palace posted a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon on October 15, which followed a 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. Palace also recorded a 4-0 Europa League victory against Lech Poznan earlier in the run, though losses to Lyon and Bristol City reveal an inconsistency that Sage will need to address. Across those five matches, the Eagles scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Crystal Palace won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Palace have won two, Brighton have won two, and one match ended in a draw. Brighton's heaviest win in the recent run was a 4-1 home victory in February 2024, while Palace responded with a 3-1 win at the Amex in December 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League, Brighton sit third while Crystal Palace are twelfth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs at this stage of the 2026/27 season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: