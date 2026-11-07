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Premier League
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logoBrentford
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Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford in live Premier League action today.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesDirecTV
United KingdomSky Sports+
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
IrelandSKY Sport+
IndiaJioHotstar
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion host Brentford at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Fabian Hürzeler's side arrive in strong shape after a composed 1-0 win away at Getafe in the Conference League on Thursday, their fifth consecutive clean sheet in that competition. The Seagulls have been building momentum across multiple fronts and currently sit third in the Premier League table.

Malick Yalcouyé was the match-winner in Spain, heading home in the 64th minute to extend his tally to four goals this season. Brighton controlled 61 per cent of possession against a stubborn Getafe low block, with Hürzeler praising his squad's mental strength in grinding out the result on a demanding European night.

Brentford arrive at the Amex in seventh place, with Keith Andrews' side showing mixed but occasionally impressive form in the league. The Bees beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their most recent Premier League outing and will be targeting a result against a Brighton side that may be carrying some fatigue from Thursday's trip to Madrid.

Andrews has a settled squad to call upon, though Brentford's January transfer window is already generating headlines. The club has made clear that left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf will not be leaving in the winter window despite reported interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, underlining the ambition inside the Gtech Community Stadium.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Brentford live, including TV channel details, live stream information, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Formation
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenL. DunkL. DunkL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliCostinhaCostinhaP. GrossP. GrossD. GomezD. GomezC. AndresC. AndresY. AyariY. AyariM. De CuyperM. De CuyperC. KostoulasC. KostoulasC. KelleherC. KelleherS. van den BergS. van den BergK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. KayodeM. KayodeK. AjerK. AjerV. JaneltV. JaneltD. OuattaraD. OuattaraM. SangareM. SangareY. YarmoliukY. YarmoliukK. SchadeK. SchadeI. ThiagoI. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

Brentford

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler
  • K. Andrews

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