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Premier League
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logoArsenal
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How to watch today's Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Brighton vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Arsenal travel to the American Express Community Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a fascinating moment for both clubs.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and arrive on the south coast in strong form, having won their last five matches across all competitions. Mikel Arteta's side beat SSC Napoli in the Champions League, defeated Chelsea and Sunderland in the league, and progressed in the Carabao Cup with a win over Ipswich Town.

Arsenal's defensive picture is a concern heading into this match. William Saliba and Ben White are both sidelined, with White picking up a groin issue in the win at Sunderland. Jurrien Timber is also managing his own fitness, leaving Arteta with limited options at the back.

Brighton arrive in fifth place and are in solid form of their own. Fabian Hurzeler's side have won three of their last five, most recently beating Manchester United in the Carabao Cup after coming from two goals down at Old Trafford — a result that sent shockwaves through English football.

The hosts carry their own injury concerns, with Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, and Mats Wieffer among those unavailable. The absence of Minteh is notable given the Senegalese winger's reported £70m valuation and continued links to a big-money move.

Arsenal's attacking ambitions off the pitch are also worth noting. The Gunners are reportedly plotting an £80m move for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, while they recently beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the signature of England Under-16 striker Vincent Joseph from Liverpool.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenF. KadiogluF. KadiogluO. BoscagliO. BoscagliL. VuskovicL. VuskovicL. DunkL. DunkM. De CuyperM. De CuyperY. AyariY. AyariM. YalcouyeM. YalcouyeD. GomezD. GomezP. GrossP. GrossC. KostoulasC. KostoulasD. RayaD. RayaGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaR. CalafioriR. CalafioriJ. TimberJ. TimberB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceM. OedegaardM. OedegaardC. TzolisC. TzolisB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler
  • M. Arteta

Brighton will be without a significant number of first-team players. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, Evan Ferguson, Femi Azeez, and Michael Svoboda are all listed as injured. Fabian Hurzeler's projected XI includes Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross and Diego Gomez in midfield and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Arsenal head into the match without William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, and Ben White, who suffered a groin problem in the recent win at Sunderland. Jurrien Timber is included in the projected XI despite his own fitness concerns, lining up alongside Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, and Riccardo Calafiori in defence. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice are named in Mikel Arteta's projected starting lineup.

Form

BHA

BHA - Form

TRO
W4-0
CHE
L4-3
LEE
D1-1
COV
W0-5
MUN
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARS

ARS - Form

AVL
W0-1
CHE
W2-1
NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brighton have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, a remarkable comeback after trailing by two goals. They also beat Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League and won 4-0 against Tromsoe in Conference League qualification. Their only defeat in that run was a 4-3 loss to Chelsea. Across those five matches, Brighton scored 15 goals and conceded eight.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches. They beat Ipswich Town 4-2 in the Carabao Cup, won 2-0 at Sunderland and 2-1 at Chelsea in the Premier League, defeated SSC Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League, and beat Aston Villa 1-0 away from home. The Gunners have scored nine goals and conceded four across that run, keeping one clean sheet.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Brighton & Hove AlbionDrawArsenal
0
2
3
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
3Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League in March 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost one. That run includes a 2-0 Arsenal win in the Carabao Cup in October 2025 and a 2-1 home victory for the Gunners in the Premier League in December 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
4
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
6
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League, Arsenal currently sit first, while Brighton are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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