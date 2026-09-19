Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 19, 2026 - 10:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Brighton vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal travel to the American Express Community Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a fascinating moment for both clubs.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and arrive on the south coast in strong form, having won their last five matches across all competitions. Mikel Arteta's side beat SSC Napoli in the Champions League, defeated Chelsea and Sunderland in the league, and progressed in the Carabao Cup with a win over Ipswich Town.

Arsenal's defensive picture is a concern heading into this match. William Saliba and Ben White are both sidelined, with White picking up a groin issue in the win at Sunderland. Jurrien Timber is also managing his own fitness, leaving Arteta with limited options at the back.

Brighton arrive in fifth place and are in solid form of their own. Fabian Hurzeler's side have won three of their last five, most recently beating Manchester United in the Carabao Cup after coming from two goals down at Old Trafford — a result that sent shockwaves through English football.

The hosts carry their own injury concerns, with Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, and Mats Wieffer among those unavailable. The absence of Minteh is notable given the Senegalese winger's reported £70m valuation and continued links to a big-money move.

Arsenal's attacking ambitions off the pitch are also worth noting. The Gunners are reportedly plotting an £80m move for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, while they recently beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the signature of England Under-16 striker Vincent Joseph from Liverpool.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton will be without a significant number of first-team players. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, Evan Ferguson, Femi Azeez, and Michael Svoboda are all listed as injured. Fabian Hurzeler's projected XI includes Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross and Diego Gomez in midfield and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Arsenal head into the match without William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, and Ben White, who suffered a groin problem in the recent win at Sunderland. Jurrien Timber is included in the projected XI despite his own fitness concerns, lining up alongside Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, and Riccardo Calafiori in defence. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice are named in Mikel Arteta's projected starting lineup.

Form

Brighton have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, a remarkable comeback after trailing by two goals. They also beat Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League and won 4-0 against Tromsoe in Conference League qualification. Their only defeat in that run was a 4-3 loss to Chelsea. Across those five matches, Brighton scored 15 goals and conceded eight.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches. They beat Ipswich Town 4-2 in the Carabao Cup, won 2-0 at Sunderland and 2-1 at Chelsea in the Premier League, defeated SSC Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League, and beat Aston Villa 1-0 away from home. The Gunners have scored nine goals and conceded four across that run, keeping one clean sheet.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League in March 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost one. That run includes a 2-0 Arsenal win in the Carabao Cup in October 2025 and a 2-1 home victory for the Gunners in the Premier League in December 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League, Arsenal currently sit first, while Brighton are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: