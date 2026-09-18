Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 18, 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Chelsea will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Brentford vs Chelsea is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Live stream options for the match are listed below.

Brentford host Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in a west London Premier League derby that arrives at a turbulent moment for both clubs.

Keith Andrews' Brentford have struggled for consistency in the league, taking just two points from their last three top-flight outings. Their most recent Premier League result was a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth, a pattern that has defined their campaign so far.

Chelsea arrive under Xabi Alonso with a mixed recent record of their own. A 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League was followed by a 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, before the Blues were held 2-2 by Hull City last time out in the league.

The squad has been disrupted by injury. Joao Pedro, who has been in sharp form alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, has been ruled out and has subsequently withdrawn from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break. Marco Palestra is also sidelined.

Off the pitch, Chelsea's ownership structure has shifted significantly. Clearlake Capital have moved to acquire the stakes held by Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, taking full control at Stamford Bridge and drawing a line under the multi-owner era that began in 2022.

Brentford sit seventh in the Premier League table, with Chelsea one place above them in sixth. The gap between the sides is narrow, and both will be eager to move up the standings.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live, read on below.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brentford will be without Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, Joshua Dasilva, and Nathan Collins through injury. Andrews names a projected XI that includes Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Mikkel Damsgaard and Vitaly Janelt in midfield and Igor Thiago leading the line.

Chelsea head into the match without Joao Pedro and Marco Palestra. Xabi Alonso's projected XI features Emiliano Martinez in goal, with Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, and Morgan Rogers in attack. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Brentford have won one, drawn three, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Carabao Cup win over Reading on 15 September. In the Premier League, they have drawn their last three games, including a 2-2 result against Bournemouth and a 1-1 stalemate with Sunderland.

Chelsea have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four completed fixtures, with one additional draw recorded. Their most recent league result was a 2-2 draw with Hull City. The Blues' biggest result in the period was a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United, while they also beat Brighton 4-3 in the Premier League.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Chelsea won 2-0 at home in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won twice, Brentford have won none, and three matches have ended level. Three of those five games have finished as draws, with the sides sharing a 2-2 scoreline on two separate occasions.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit seventh while Chelsea are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: