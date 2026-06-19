Today's game between Brazil and Haiti will kick-off at Jun 19, 2026, 8:30 p.m..

Brazil vs Haiti is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage provided on RDS and through the RDS Apps. Subscribers can stream the match directly through their respective platforms.

Brazil face Haiti in a World Cup 2026 Group C fixture at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with Carlo Ancelotti's side looking to recover after a frustrating start to the tournament.

The Selecao were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opener, a result that exposed familiar problems in Ancelotti's setup. Brazil's build-up play lacked precision, their defensive structure was vulnerable in transition, and the attacking unit struggled to function as a coherent unit without a proper connective presence between midfield and attack.

The absence of Neymar continues to loom large. Brazil have officially confirmed the Santos forward will not travel with the squad to Philadelphia, with the medical staff unwilling to take risks on his calf injury recovery. Danilo has been vocal about how much Neymar's presence is missed, describing him as the player who can "unbalance" opponents in a way no one else in the squad currently can.

Haiti arrive at this fixture having lost their opening game 1-0 to Scotland in Foxborough, but Sebastien Migne's side were not overrun. Les Grenadiers showed resilience and team spirit throughout that defeat, qualities that carried them through World Cup qualifying and that they will need in abundance here.

The gap in individual quality between these two sides is considerable. Yet Haiti's compact defensive structure and ability to absorb pressure make them a team that cannot simply be dismissed, particularly against a Brazil side that has shown it can be disrupted by disciplined, organised opposition.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream information for Brazil vs Haiti is listed below.

How to watch Brazil vs Haiti with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti has a projected XI in place for Brazil, with Alisson Becker starting in goal behind a back four of Douglas Santos, Marquinhos, Gabriel, and Danilo. Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro form the midfield pivot, with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, and Vinicius Junior supporting Matheus Cunha in attack. Neymar has been officially ruled out and will not travel with the squad to Philadelphia as he continues his recovery from injury.

Sebastien Migne names a projected XI for Haiti with Johny Placide in goal. The outfield lineup reads: Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Ade, and Carlens Arcus in defence, with Ruben Providence, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Josue Casimir, and Danley Jean Jacques in midfield, and Frantzdy Pierrot alongside Wilson Isidor in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 Neymar Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 World Cup draw with Morocco, a result that followed back-to-back friendly wins over Egypt (2-1) and Panama (6-2). A 3-1 victory over Croatia in April sits alongside a 1-2 defeat to France in March to complete the five-game run. Brazil scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded six, though the quality of opposition and the structural issues on display against Morocco will concern Ancelotti.

Haiti have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 World Cup defeat to Scotland, which followed a 1-2 friendly loss to Peru. A convincing 4-0 win over New Zealand in June represents their best recent performance, while a 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 0-1 loss to Tunisia complete the picture. Haiti have scored six goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last 2 matches HAI 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Brazil 7 - 1 Haiti

Haiti 0 - 6 Brazil 13 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in available records, with Brazil dominant across both encounters. The most recent meeting came at the 2016 Copa America, where Brazil won 7-1. Before that, a 2004 friendly ended 6-0 to Brazil, who were the away side on that occasion. Brazil have scored 13 goals across the two matches without conceding.

Standings

Both Brazil and Haiti currently sit third in World Cup 2026 Group C, with the standings reflecting the early stage of the group phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: