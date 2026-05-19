Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Today's game between Bournemouth and Manchester City will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 2:30 p.m..

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TV channel and live stream options for Bournemouth vs Manchester City are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo or DAZN.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can allow you to connect to a server in your home country and watch as normal. For a full guide to the best options available, GOAL's coverage of Premier League broadcasting includes recommendations for VPN services suited to sports streaming.

Manchester City travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League, arriving on the back of a Wembley triumph that has given their season fresh momentum.

City claimed the FA Cup on Saturday, with Antoine Semenyo's extraordinary back-heeled flick settling a tight final against Chelsea. That winning goal, swept home from Erling Haaland's cross, proved the difference in a match Chelsea had defended resolutely for 72 minutes. It was City's second domestic trophy of the campaign following their Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal in March.

The timing of that result matters. Rodri has made no secret of the pressure he believes Arsenal face as the title race enters its final stretch, and City know that a win on the south coast could prove decisive in the standings.

Bournemouth, for their part, have been one of the more compelling stories of the Premier League season. They arrive at this fixture in sixth place and have lost just once in their last five league outings, demonstrating the kind of consistency that has made them a genuine threat to the established order.

The hosts will be without Ryan Christie through suspension, which weakens their midfield options, but Andrei Toth and Rayan have provided Bournemouth with real energy in recent weeks. Evanilson leads the attack and will relish the chance to test City's backline.

For City, Pep Guardiola's future remains a topic of conversation after a cryptic post-match exchange at Wembley, though the focus on the pitch is unambiguous. With the title within reach, Guardiola will demand a professional performance from his squad.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bournemouth head into the match without Lewis Cook and J. Soler through injury, while Ryan Christie serves a suspension. The projected XI sees Dorde Petrovic in goal, with a back four of Antonee Truffert, Adam Smith, Jaidon Hill and Marcos Senesi. Andrei Toth and Rayan start in midfield alongside Aaron Scott and Marcus Tavernier, with Enes Kroupi and Evanilson leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Manchester City report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Bournemouth. Their projected XI features Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a defensive line of Marc Guehi, Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Ait Nouri. Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden operate in midfield, with Savinho, Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo providing the attacking threat.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 6 J. Soler

10 R. Christie Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bournemouth arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Fulham, and they backed that up after earlier beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at home. The only blemish across that run was a 2-2 draw with Leeds, sandwiched between wins over Newcastle United and Arsenal. Bournemouth have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded six, reflecting a side that creates chances but can be exposed.

Manchester City have been equally consistent, winning four of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley, with Semenyo's moment of quality proving decisive. City also beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and Brentford 3-0 in the Premier League during that run, though a 3-3 draw at Everton showed they are not without defensive vulnerabilities. They have scored 10 goals across those five matches while conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record





Manchester City have dominated recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent encounter came in November 2025, when City won 3-1 at the Etihad in the Premier League. That result continued a pattern of City control in this fixture, with the two sides having also met in the FA Cup in March 2025, where City ran out 2-1 winners at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth's only victory across the last five meetings came in November 2024, when they beat City 2-1 at home in the Premier League, making the Vitality Stadium their best hope of reversing the recent trend.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit second while Bournemouth are sixth, meaning both clubs have plenty at stake as the season reaches its conclusion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: