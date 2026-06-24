Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

In Canada, the TV channel and live stream options for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar are listed below.

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 24 in a Group B finale that will determine which, if either, side survives into the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both nations arrive at the Pacific Northwest having been battered in their second matchday fixtures. Bosnia and Herzegovina fell 4-1 to Switzerland at SoFi Stadium, a game that turned sharply after centre-back Tarik Muharemovic was sent off in the 80th minute. Freiburg forward Johan Manzambi came off the bench to score twice and put the result beyond doubt.

Qatar's situation is even more dire. Canada dismantled Julen Lopetegui's side 6-0 in Vancouver, a result that saw two Qatari players dismissed — defender Homam Ahmed and midfielder Assim Madibo — leaving the Maroons to finish the match with nine men. Jonathan David scored a hat-trick, the first by a host-nation player since 1966.

Sergej Barbarez must now rebuild a defensive line without Muharemovic, who serves a one-match suspension. His side drew 1-1 with Canada on Matchday 1 and showed enough discipline in that opener to suggest they have the tools to compete — but the collapse against Switzerland exposed real fragility under pressure.

Lopetegui faces an equally difficult puzzle. Qatar drew creditably with Switzerland on Matchday 1 and can point to that compact, disciplined display as proof of what they are capable of producing. But the loss of Madibo from midfield and the psychological weight of a six-goal defeat are problems that cannot be papered over.

Both sides sit on one point in Group B. A draw condemns them both. Only a winner progresses with any realistic hope of advancing, making this a genuine must-win for each camp. For all the broadcast and streaming details, read on.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sergej Barbarez names a projected XI of Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Kerim Alajbegovic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic; Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic. Tarik Muharemovic is suspended and unavailable for selection. No injury absentees are currently confirmed, though further updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Julen Lopetegui's projected XI for Qatar reads: Mahmud Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, Sultan Al Brake, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi; Karim Boudiaf, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber; Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag. Assim Madibo is suspended following his red card against Canada. No injuries are currently listed, and further team news will be added as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 T. Muharemovic Injuries and Suspensions 23 A. Madibo

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 18 in the World Cup group stage. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Canada on June 12, also at the World Cup. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Panama in a friendly, a 0-0 draw with North Macedonia, and a 1-1 draw with Italy in World Cup qualifying that counted as a win. Across the five matches, Bosnia scored four goals and conceded six.

Qatar have won none of their last five, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 6-0 loss to Canada on June 18 in the World Cup. They drew 1-1 with Switzerland on June 13, drew 0-0 with El Salvador in a friendly on June 6, lost 1-0 to Ireland, and were beaten 3-0 by Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025. Qatar scored two goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

BIH Last match QAT 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two sides have met just once in the available record. That sole encounter came in a friendly on August 10, 2010, when Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar drew 1-1. This World Cup group stage meeting is therefore a rare occasion between the nations, with the historical dataset offering little predictive guidance.

Standings

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina currently sit third and Qatar are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: