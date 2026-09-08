Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 8, 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund host Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Niko Kovac's side arrive with momentum behind them. A stunning three-goal second-half comeback secured a 3-2 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim last weekend, and the squad looks reshaped and purposeful under Kovac's direction. Teenager Konstantinos Karetsas has drawn attention throughout the early weeks of the campaign, while Jobe Bellingham is expected to feature prominently in midfield.

The injury list remains a concern for the hosts. Giannis Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament injury on his Bundesliga debut and will miss several months, while Ramy Bensebaini and Nico Schlotterbeck are both unavailable, adding further strain to a defensive unit already managing a congested schedule.

Villarreal arrive under pressure. Inigo Perez's side have taken three points from nine available in LaLiga, and a 2-3 home defeat to Deportivo de A Coruna on September 5 will have done little to settle nerves around the club. The Yellow Submarine need a positive European result to stabilise their early-season campaign.

Dortmund hold a commanding record in Champions League meetings between these sides and will look to assert that advantage on home soil. Both clubs currently sit level on points at the top of the Champions League table, which gives this fixture added weight.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Niko Kovac is without several first-team players for this fixture. Filippo Mane, Emre Can, Mussa Kaba, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma are all sidelined through injury, while Ramy Bensebaini and Nico Schlotterbeck are both unavailable due to suspension. Kovac's projected XI reads: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, Julian Ryerson; Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham; Ethan Nwaneri, Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy.

Villarreal are without Juan Foyth through injury, but Inigo Perez has no suspensions to contend with. His projected starting lineup is: Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Nicolas Pepe, Santi Comesana, Tajon Buchanan, Pape Gueye; Georges Mikautadze, Gerard Moreno. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Borussia Dortmund have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim on September 5, coming from two goals down in the second half. Before that, they beat HEBC Hamburg 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal and opened the Bundesliga season with a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV. Dortmund have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five outings, with their only defeats coming against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup and Roma, who held them to a 2-2 draw in a pre-season friendly.

Villarreal have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 LaLiga defeat at home to Deportivo de A Coruna on September 5. Before that, they drew 2-2 with both Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander in their opening two league fixtures, while their only win in the run came in a pre-season friendly against Galatasaray. Villarreal have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on November 25, 2025, when Borussia Dortmund hosted Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park and won 4-0. Prior to that, the sides drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly in August 2024, and Villarreal won 2-0 in another pre-season fixture in July 2022. Across the three recorded meetings, Dortmund and Villarreal each hold one win, with one draw, though Dortmund's most recent victory was the most emphatic of the series.

Standings

In the Champions League table, both Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal currently sit in first position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: