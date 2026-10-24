Bundesliga - Game Week 7 Oct 24, 2026 - 12:30 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, 24 October, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 in what shapes up as a significant Bundesliga fixture for both clubs.

Niko Kovac's side arrive on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sabah FK in Baku, where Serhou Guirassy scored twice to end a three-game winless run. The victory steadied nerves at the club, and Dortmund will be eager to carry that momentum into a home match where the pressure of expectation is firmly on their shoulders.

Sitting second in the Bundesliga table, the Black and Yellows have genuine title ambitions this season. Kovac recently extended his contract through to 2029, a signal of the long-term project being built alongside sporting director Ole Book and CEO Lars Ricken.

Frankfurt arrive in Dortmund in a more complicated moment. Adolf Huetter's side sit eleventh in the table, and a heavy 6-0 defeat to RB Leipzig earlier in the month exposed vulnerabilities that a trip to one of Germany's most intense atmospheres will only test further.

The visitors did bounce back with a 1-0 win at Köln, which showed some resilience, but Frankfurt are without European football this season for the first time in six years. Domestic results carry all the weight.

For those looking to watch the match live, all the information on TV channels and live stream options is below.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Niko Kovac is without several first-team players for this fixture, with Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Konstantinos Karetsas all listed as injured. Karetsas, who has been a notable absence in recent weeks, remains sidelined with the ligament injury that has kept him out since mid-October. Kovac's projected XI includes Gregor Kobel in goal, with Nico Schlotterbeck, Joane Gadou, and Waldemar Anton in defence, and Serhou Guirassy leading the attack.

For Frankfurt, Adolf Huetter is dealing with his own injury concerns, with Jessic Ngankam, Malik Pimpong, Nnamdi Collins, and Oscar Hoejlund all unavailable. Mario Götze is named in the projected starting lineup, with Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnoutalib expected to form the forward line. No suspensions are reported for either side.

Form

Dortmund head into this match having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 victory over Sabah FK in the Champions League, where Guirassy's brace proved decisive. Earlier in that run, a 0-1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt in the Arctic Circle and back-to-back draws — including a goalless stalemate at Union Berlin — had raised questions about the team's attacking output. Across the five matches, BVB scored five goals and conceded five, reflecting a side that has not yet found consistent control.

Frankfurt's recent form tells a more volatile story, with two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive outings. The standout result in either direction was a 6-0 thrashing at RB Leipzig, which was followed by a composed 1-0 win at Köln. In total, Frankfurt scored eight goals and conceded nine across the five matches, a record that points to a side capable of attacking intent but prone to defensive lapses.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Dortmund won 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park in a Bundesliga fixture. Before that, the two clubs drew 3-3 in Frankfurt in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches — which also include a 1-1 DFB-Pokal draw in October 2025 and a 2-0 Frankfurt win in January 2025 — the record is closely contested, with Dortmund winning two, Frankfurt winning one, and two matches ending level.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund currently sit second, while Eintracht Frankfurt are eleventh. The gap between the two clubs underlines the contrasting trajectories of their respective seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: