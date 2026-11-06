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Championship
team-logoBirmingham City
St Andrew's Knighthead Park
team-logoSwansea City
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Birmingham City vs. Swansea City live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Birmingham City
Swansea City
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Birmingham City vs Swansea City in live Championship action today.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Swansea City with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
Singapore111 Mio Sport 1
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 15
St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Birmingham City host Swansea City at St Andrew's Knighthead Park in an EFL Championship fixture with both clubs sitting in the top half of the table.

Chris Davies' side have been in sharp form, winning four of their last five league games. St Andrew's has become a difficult venue for visiting teams this season, and Birmingham go into this match full of confidence.

Swansea City arrive under Vitor Matos in fifth place, just two positions below the hosts. The Welsh club have had a mixed run of results, though they showed their quality with a 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in late October.

Birmingham's ownership continues to attract attention. NFL legend Tom Brady holds a 3.3% minority stake in the club and serves as chairman of the advisory board, part of the new era under Knighthead Capital Management that has reshaped ambitions at the Blues.

Swansea will need to be at their best on the road. Their away form has been inconsistent, and a trip to a Birmingham side in this kind of rhythm will test the depth of Matos' squad.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City vs Swansea City live.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Davies

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