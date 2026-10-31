Bundesliga - Game Week 8 Oct 31, 2026 - 13:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 1:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund are listed below.

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening in a Bundesliga fixture that carries genuine title weight. Both clubs sit level on 17 points at the top of the table, making this a straight contest between the two sides who have dominated German football for over a decade.

Bayern go into the match without head coach Vincent Kompany, who remains sidelined with a meningeal irritation. Interim boss Aaron Danks has kept the team on track, though, with wins over Freiburg and RB Leipzig in recent Bundesliga outings and a 6-1 cup demolition of Magdeburg in midweek.

Manuel Neuer is also absent, meaning Jonas Urbig starts in goal for the seventh time this season. Joshua Kimmich, returning after the death of his father, trained individually on Friday and is a doubt, adding further uncertainty to Bayern's midfield options.

Dortmund arrive in good form under Niko Kovac. The visitors won their last Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt and came through a cup tie at Werder Bremen 3-2 in midweek, though that match brought fresh controversy over refereeing decisions that Kovac addressed publicly on Thursday.

Kovac made pointed remarks about VAR ahead of the trip to Munich, calling on officials to intervene more decisively. The referee appointment has also drawn attention after a late change saw Tobias Stieler take charge in place of the injured Daniel Siebert.

Harry Kane leads the Bayern attack and brings the form of a player who has settled completely into life in Munich. Serhou Guirassy carries the goalscoring burden for Dortmund and will be the man Danks's defence must contain.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich will again be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is managing ongoing foot pain, with 23-year-old Jonas Urbig set to continue between the posts. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Bara Ndiaye, and Tarek Buchmann are all ruled out through injury, while Joshua Kimmich is working his way back after personal bereavement and completed his first team session on Friday. The projected XI lines up as: Urbig; Stanisic, Laimer, Tah, Upamecano; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Davies; Kane.

Borussia Dortmund are without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Konstantinos Karetsas. Niko Kovac's projected XI reads: Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Chukwuemeka, Nmecha; Bellingham, Svensson; Veerman; Guirassy. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the team news picture changes.

Form

Bayern Munich have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 cup win over Magdeburg, and they also put six past RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga during that run. The two draws came in the Champions League, against Arsenal and Viking, and Bayern scored 15 goals across the five games while conceding eight.

Borussia Dortmund's last five reads three wins, one draw, and one loss. They beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in the cup most recently and won 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga the weekend before. Their only defeat in the sequence was a 1-0 loss to Bodoe/Glimt in the Champions League. Dortmund scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the German Super Cup on August 22, 2026, when Bayern won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one Dortmund win. Bayern have scored ten goals in those five fixtures compared to seven for Dortmund.

Standings

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are locked together at the top of the Bundesliga on 17 points each, meaning Saturday's result could separate the two title contenders and hand one side a meaningful early advantage in the championship race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: