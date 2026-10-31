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Bundesliga
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
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How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 1:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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OneSoccer

OneSoccer

Click here

Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening in a Bundesliga fixture that carries genuine title weight. Both clubs sit level on 17 points at the top of the table, making this a straight contest between the two sides who have dominated German football for over a decade.

Bayern go into the match without head coach Vincent Kompany, who remains sidelined with a meningeal irritation. Interim boss Aaron Danks has kept the team on track, though, with wins over Freiburg and RB Leipzig in recent Bundesliga outings and a 6-1 cup demolition of Magdeburg in midweek.

Manuel Neuer is also absent, meaning Jonas Urbig starts in goal for the seventh time this season. Joshua Kimmich, returning after the death of his father, trained individually on Friday and is a doubt, adding further uncertainty to Bayern's midfield options.

Dortmund arrive in good form under Niko Kovac. The visitors won their last Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt and came through a cup tie at Werder Bremen 3-2 in midweek, though that match brought fresh controversy over refereeing decisions that Kovac addressed publicly on Thursday.

Kovac made pointed remarks about VAR ahead of the trip to Munich, calling on officials to intervene more decisively. The referee appointment has also drawn attention after a late change saw Tobias Stieler take charge in place of the injured Daniel Siebert.

Harry Kane leads the Bayern attack and brings the form of a player who has settled completely into life in Munich. Serhou Guirassy carries the goalscoring burden for Dortmund and will be the man Danks's defence must contain.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Formation
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3-4-2-1
J. UrbigJ. UrbigJ. StanisicJ. StanisicK. LaimerK. LaimerJ. TahJ. TahD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoJ. KimmichJ. KimmichA. PavlovicA. PavlovicA. DaviesA. DaviesM. OliseM. OliseI. SaibariI. SaibariH. KaneH. KaneG. KobelG. KobelJ. GadouJ. GadouW. AntonW. AntonN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckJ. RyersonJ. RyersonC. ChukwuemekaC. ChukwuemekaF. NmechaF. NmechaD. SvenssonD. SvenssonJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamJ. VeermanJ. VeermanS. GuirassyS. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich

Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund

Manager

  • A. Danks
  • N. Kovac

Bayern Munich will again be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is managing ongoing foot pain, with 23-year-old Jonas Urbig set to continue between the posts. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Bara Ndiaye, and Tarek Buchmann are all ruled out through injury, while Joshua Kimmich is working his way back after personal bereavement and completed his first team session on Friday. The projected XI lines up as: Urbig; Stanisic, Laimer, Tah, Upamecano; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Davies; Kane.

Borussia Dortmund are without Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Konstantinos Karetsas. Niko Kovac's projected XI reads: Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Chukwuemeka, Nmecha; Bellingham, Svensson; Veerman; Guirassy. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the team news picture changes.

Form

FCB

FCB - Form

VIK
D3-3
RBL
W6-1
ARS
D2-2
SCF
W1-3
FCM
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BVB

BVB - Form

BOD
L1-0
FCU
D0-0
SAB
W1-2
SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayern Munich have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 cup win over Magdeburg, and they also put six past RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga during that run. The two draws came in the Champions League, against Arsenal and Viking, and Bayern scored 15 goals across the five games while conceding eight.

Borussia Dortmund's last five reads three wins, one draw, and one loss. They beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in the cup most recently and won 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga the weekend before. Their only defeat in the sequence was a 1-0 loss to Bodoe/Glimt in the Champions League. Dortmund scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawBorussia Dortmund
3
2
0
Super Cup
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
10Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the German Super Cup on August 22, 2026, when Bayern won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bayern have won three, with one draw and one Dortmund win. Bayern have scored ten goals in those five fixtures compared to seven for Dortmund.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
7520256+1917
W
W
D
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
7520124+817
W
D
D
W
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
7412169+713
L
L
W
D
W
4
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
74121612+413
L
W
W
W
D
5
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
6
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
74032011+912
W
L
W
L
W
7
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
73311514+112
W
D
D
W
D
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
9
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
72321713+49
D
L
D
L
D
10
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
7304141409
W
W
L
L
W
11
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
7304616-109
L
W
W
W
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
7223811-38
D
L
W
L
D
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
722369-38
W
D
L
W
L
14
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
72231017-78
L
W
L
D
W
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
72051013-36
L
L
W
L
L
16
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
713347-36
D
L
L
D
W
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
7133618-126
D
D
W
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
71061122-113
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are locked together at the top of the Bundesliga on 17 points each, meaning Saturday's result could separate the two title contenders and hand one side a meaningful early advantage in the championship race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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