Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 21, 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bayern Munich host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, October 21, in the UEFA Champions League league phase. It is a fixture that pits two of Europe's most ambitious clubs against each other at a critical early stage of the competition.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern arrive at this match in mixed domestic form but with the firepower of Harry Kane leading the line. The Bavarians hammered RB Leipzig 6-1 in their most recent Bundesliga outing, though a 3-3 draw with Viking in their previous Champions League game showed vulnerability in Europe.

Arsenal travel to Munich off the back of a 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest and a commanding 3-0 Champions League victory over Lille. Mikel Arteta's side are building serious momentum and arrive in Bavaria as genuine contenders for the competition.

The Gunners reached the Champions League final last season, losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in Budapest after going unbeaten throughout normal time. That experience, and the hunger it has left behind, makes this Arsenal side a different proposition to the one Bayern have faced in previous European campaigns.

Defender Ezri Konsa has spoken openly about his desire to win major trophies with the club he supports, and the visit to the Allianz Arena represents exactly the kind of night he has in mind. Bayern defender Jonathan Tah, meanwhile, has flagged the threat posed by his Germany teammate Kai Havertz, describing the Arsenal forward as still underestimated despite his consistent performances at the highest level.

With both clubs sitting in the top half of the Champions League standings and intent on making a deep run, this fixture carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany names a projected XI that includes Manuel Neuer in goal, with Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, and Alphonso Davies across the back four. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are set to anchor midfield, with Lennart Karl, Luis Diaz, and Ismael Saibari supporting Harry Kane up front. Jamal Musiala is ruled out through injury, while Michael Olise is suspended and will not feature.

Mikel Arteta's projected Arsenal XI sees David Raya start in goal behind a back four of Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice are expected in central midfield, with Noni Madueke, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Bukayo Saka supporting Kai Havertz. Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, and Christos Tzolis are all absent through injury, with no suspensions affecting the away squad.

Form

Bayern Munich head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 demolition of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, though they were held to a 3-3 draw by Viking in the Champions League and shared the points 2-2 with Augsburg domestically. Across those five games, Bayern have scored 19 goals and conceded seven, reflecting both their attacking output and occasional defensive fragility.

Arsenal's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat. Arteta's side beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Saturday and swept aside Lille 3-0 in the Champions League last week. Their only blemish in this run was a 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League, a result that stands out against an otherwise strong sequence that also included a 2-4 Carabao Cup win at Ipswich.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2025, when Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League league phase. Prior to that, Bayern edged a 1-0 home win in April 2024, while the first leg of that same tie ended 2-2 at the Emirates. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the fixtures have produced 17 goals in total.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Arsenal currently sit in seventh place while Bayern Munich are tenth. Both clubs are well-positioned to progress but will be aware that a positive result here could prove decisive in securing a top-eight finish and avoiding the additional knockout round play-offs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: