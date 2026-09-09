Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 9, 2026 - 12:45 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Feyenoord will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

The TV channel and live stream options for Barcelona vs Feyenoord are listed below. Fubo and DAZN both carry coverage of this Champions League fixture.

Barcelona host Feyenoord at the Spotify Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League, with Hansi Flick's side looking to carry their dominant domestic form into Europe's premier club competition.

The Catalans arrive into this fixture in blistering shape. Four wins from four in La Liga, including a 5-0 demolition of Valencia at Mestalla, have established Barcelona as early title favourites once again. Flick has his squad firing on all cylinders.

Gabriel Jesus made his Barcelona debut in that Valencia win after joining from Arsenal in the final hours of the summer window, adding another option to an already potent attacking unit. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Pedri remain the creative heartbeat of this side.

Feyenoord arrive from the Netherlands with a mixed start to their Eredivisie campaign. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have won three of their opening five league matches but have already dropped points twice, drawing 2-2 on two separate occasions.

The Dutch side sit 13th in the current Champions League standings, making this a difficult assignment against a Barcelona team ranked fifth and full of confidence.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on.

How to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hansi Flick will be without Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji through injury, while Eric Garcia serves a suspension. If the projected XI holds, Joan Garcia starts in goal behind a back four of Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, and Xavi Espart, with Rodri, Fermin Lopez, and Pedri in midfield and Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Anthony Gordon leading the attack.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is dealing with a longer injury list, with Jordan Bos, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Gijs Smal all sidelined. Feyenoord's projected XI features Tjark Ernst in goal, a back four of Jerry St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, and Mika Marmol, with Oussama Targhalline, Gjivai Zechiel, and Charles Vanhoutte in midfield and Gaoussou Diarra, Nacho Ferri, and Luciano Valente in attack.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three. Their last outing was a 5-0 win over Valencia in La Liga, and they also put five past both Rayo Vallecano and Elche in that run. That record of five consecutive wins, with clean sheets in three of those games, underlines the strength of Flick's side heading into this fixture.

Feyenoord's last five matches have produced three wins and two draws, with no defeats. They beat NEC Nijmegen 3-1 most recently in the Eredivisie and earlier in the run put five goals past Cambuur. Across those five games they have scored 13 goals but conceded eight, suggesting vulnerability at the back despite their unbeaten run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Barcelona and Feyenoord is currently available. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Barcelona currently sit fifth while Feyenoord are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: