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Women's Champions League
team-logoBarcelona
Estadi Johan Cruyff
team-logoArsenal Women
Watch it on OneSoccer
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Barcelona vs. Arsenal Women live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Arsenal Women
Barcelona
Arsenal Women
Women's Champions League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Barcelona vs Arsenal Women in live Women's Champions League action today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Arsenal Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaOneSoccer
AustraliaDisney+
IrelandDisney+
IndiaFanCode
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Women's Champions League - Game Week 4
Estadi Johan Cruyff

Barcelona host Arsenal Women at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with two of Europe's strongest clubs meeting in what promises to be a genuine test of Arsenal's continental ambitions.

Pere Romeu's Barcelona arrive in commanding form. Four wins from their last five matches across Liga F and the Women's Champions League paint a picture of a side operating at a high level, with a 5-1 victory over Madrid Femenino and an 8-0 demolition of HB Køge among their recent results.

Arsenal head into this fixture with growing momentum. Renee Slegers' side have won three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 Champions League win over SL Benfica and a 2-1 WSL victory at Liverpool FC Women last weekend.

In the Women's Champions League standings, Barcelona sit top of the table while Arsenal occupy fifth place, giving this fixture a clear edge as both clubs look to define their positions in the competition.

The last time these two sides met in this competition, Arsenal won 1-0 in May 2025. Barcelona will be eager to reassert themselves on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Women's Champions League fixture live.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Arsenal Women Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Romeu

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