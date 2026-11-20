How to watch Bahia vs Coritiba with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 Nov 21, 2026 - 15:30

Bahia host Coritiba at the Arena Fonte Nova in Round 36 of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, with the home side pushing hard to secure a Copa Libertadores berth in the final weeks of the season.

Rogerio Ceni's side sit sixth on 53 points from 34 matches, holding the last available spot for the Libertadores preliminary round. Three points at home would tighten their grip on that position with four rounds remaining, though the gap above and below them remains tight.

Bahia drew 0-0 with Gremio in their most recent outing, a result that halted a run of mixed form that included a 3-2 defeat to Cruzeiro and a 3-2 win over Sao Paulo in the preceding weeks. Ceni's squad will want a return to winning ways in front of their own supporters.

Coritiba arrive in Salvador in 13th place and with little at stake in terms of the table, but their recent results offer Bahia no guarantee of an easy afternoon. Guilherme Bossle's side lost 1-0 to Santos in their last fixture and have won just one of their past five league games.

The fixture carries added significance off the pitch. City Football Group ambassador Pep Guardiola and group CEO Ferran Soriano are scheduled to attend the match at Arena Fonte Nova, underlining the institutional ambition that has surrounded the Salvador club since City Football Group acquired a 90 per cent stake in 2023.

For Bahia, the message is straightforward: win, and they stay in control of their continental fate. For Coritiba, avoiding another defeat is the minimum.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bahia vs Coritiba live.

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