How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 2 Nov 25, 2026 - 20:30

Atletico Nacional host Independiente Medellin in a Primera A league fixture that brings the Medellin derby back onto the calendar. The stadium and city have not yet been confirmed for this meeting.

Nacional arrive without a win in their last four matches. They drew 0-0 with Once Caldas on November 22 in the league, after a 2-2 cup draw and a 1-1 league draw against the same opponent.

Lucas Gonzalez's side did beat Deportivo Pereira 4-3 on November 7, but that is their only victory in the last five games. Their league position remains strong all the same.

Independiente Medellin come in with momentum. Luis Perea's team have won four of their last five, the latest a 1-0 victory over Santa Fe on November 20.

The visitors also won 3-0 away at Fortaleza FC earlier this month, and their only recent defeat was 3-1 against Internacional de Bogota on October 29.

These two met on October 25, when Nacional won 2-1 in the league, and the same side took a 3-2 cup win ten days earlier. Medellin will be looking for a response.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, including kick-off time, team news and how to follow the action.

Team news & squads