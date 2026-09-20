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LaLiga
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoReal Madrid
Watch it on TSN+
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How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 7
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 10:15 a.m..

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga derby is available to watch live on TSN+ in Canada. Visit the TSN+ platform to stream the match live at https://www.tsn.ca/live.

TSN+

TSN+

Click here

Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a LaLiga derby that carries real weight in the early-season title picture. Diego Simeone's side sit fourth in the table, while Jose Mourinho's Madrid arrive in second place, making this a fixture with direct implications for the standings.

Atletico head into the derby on the back of consecutive LaLiga wins, including a commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna, though a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao earlier this month exposed some vulnerability at the back. Simeone has been characteristically focused, insisting his team must look inward rather than get caught up in the noise surrounding the fixture.

Real Madrid arrive in strong form under Mourinho, having won four of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent LaLiga outing ended in a 2-3 win at Elche, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Inter in the Champions League. Mourinho will be without several key players, but the squad he fields remains formidable.

Kylian Mbappe has been at the centre of attention this week, both for his performances on the pitch and for his decision to end a 20-year association with Nike by signing with Swiss brand On Holding. The France captain has also pushed back publicly against critics who label him as merely a goalscorer, insisting he contributes far more to collective play.

Zinedine Zidane, now managing France, has confirmed Mbappe will remain captain and hinted at deploying him on the left, adding another layer of intrigue around the forward's club and international roles heading into this busy international period.

For viewers looking to catch all the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Surfshark logo

Surfshark

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Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
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Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
J. OblakJ. OblakM. PubillM. PubillC. RomeroC. RomeroD. HanckoD. HanckoA. BaenaA. BaenaG. SimeoneG. SimeoneK. LeeK. LeeM. HjulmandM. HjulmandM. LlorenteM. LlorenteKokeKokeJ. DavidJ. DavidT. CourtoisT. CourtoisI. KonateI. KonateM. CucurellaM. CucurellaD. DumfriesD. DumfriesD. HuijsenD. HuijsenF. ValverdeF. ValverdeA. TchouameniA. TchouameniA. GulerA. GulerJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
3-4-2-1
Atletico Madrid

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • D. Simeone
  • J. Mourinho

Diego Simeone names a projected XI that includes Jan Oblak in goal, with Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, David Hancko, and Alejandro Baena in defence. Kang-In Lee, Morten Hjulmand, Marcos Llorente, Koke, and Giuliano Simeone are named in midfield, with Jonathan David leading the attack. Pablo Barrios and Alexander Soerloth are both listed as injured and will miss the derby.

Jose Mourinho's projected XI for Real Madrid features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, and Dean Huijsen in defence. Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler occupy midfield, with Jude Bellingham supporting Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all absent through injury.

Form

ATM

ATM - Form

SEV
W1-3
ATH
L3-0
LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RMA

RMA - Form

MAL
W4-0
BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 3-0 away win at Real Sociedad. The defeats came against Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, the latter a 3-0 loss. Across those five matches, Atletico scored nine goals and conceded six.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss at Real Betis. They beat Elche 3-2 away and Rayo Vallecano 4-1 at home in LaLiga, while also defeating Inter 2-1 in the Champions League. Madrid scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded five, showing consistent attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
Super Cup
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
5
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
9Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 Real Madrid win at home in LaLiga in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three and Atletico Madrid two, with the most lopsided result a 5-2 Atletico home win in LaLiga in September 2025. The two clubs also met twice in the Champions League in March 2025, with Madrid winning the first leg 2-1 before Atletico claimed the second 1-0.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
6501176+1115
W
W
L
W
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
650186+215
W
W
W
L
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
6411146+813
W
W
L
W
D
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
623197+29
L
D
W
W
D
8
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
9
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
10
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
13
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
6213611-57
L
W
D
W
L
14
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
15
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
61231011-15
W
L
L
L
D
16
LevanteLevanteLEV
512279-25
L
D
W
D
L
17
GetafeGetafeGET
612337-45
L
D
D
L
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
6114210-84
W
L
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
6033311-83
L
D
D
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Real Madrid sit second and Atletico Madrid fourth, meaning Mourinho's side arrive at the Metropolitano with a points advantage and a win for the hosts would close that gap significantly at this early stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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