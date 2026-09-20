LaLiga - Game Week 7 Sep 20, 2026 - 10:15 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 10:15 a.m..

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga derby is available to watch live on TSN+ in Canada. Visit the TSN+ platform to stream the match live at https://www.tsn.ca/live.

Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a LaLiga derby that carries real weight in the early-season title picture. Diego Simeone's side sit fourth in the table, while Jose Mourinho's Madrid arrive in second place, making this a fixture with direct implications for the standings.

Atletico head into the derby on the back of consecutive LaLiga wins, including a commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna, though a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao earlier this month exposed some vulnerability at the back. Simeone has been characteristically focused, insisting his team must look inward rather than get caught up in the noise surrounding the fixture.

Real Madrid arrive in strong form under Mourinho, having won four of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent LaLiga outing ended in a 2-3 win at Elche, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Inter in the Champions League. Mourinho will be without several key players, but the squad he fields remains formidable.

Kylian Mbappe has been at the centre of attention this week, both for his performances on the pitch and for his decision to end a 20-year association with Nike by signing with Swiss brand On Holding. The France captain has also pushed back publicly against critics who label him as merely a goalscorer, insisting he contributes far more to collective play.

Zinedine Zidane, now managing France, has confirmed Mbappe will remain captain and hinted at deploying him on the left, adding another layer of intrigue around the forward's club and international roles heading into this busy international period.

For viewers looking to catch all the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Simeone names a projected XI that includes Jan Oblak in goal, with Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, David Hancko, and Alejandro Baena in defence. Kang-In Lee, Morten Hjulmand, Marcos Llorente, Koke, and Giuliano Simeone are named in midfield, with Jonathan David leading the attack. Pablo Barrios and Alexander Soerloth are both listed as injured and will miss the derby.

Jose Mourinho's projected XI for Real Madrid features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, and Dean Huijsen in defence. Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler occupy midfield, with Jude Bellingham supporting Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all absent through injury.

Form

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 3-0 away win at Real Sociedad. The defeats came against Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, the latter a 3-0 loss. Across those five matches, Atletico scored nine goals and conceded six.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss at Real Betis. They beat Elche 3-2 away and Rayo Vallecano 4-1 at home in LaLiga, while also defeating Inter 2-1 in the Champions League. Madrid scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded five, showing consistent attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 Real Madrid win at home in LaLiga in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three and Atletico Madrid two, with the most lopsided result a 5-2 Atletico home win in LaLiga in September 2025. The two clubs also met twice in the Champions League in March 2025, with Madrid winning the first leg 2-1 before Atletico claimed the second 1-0.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid sit second and Atletico Madrid fourth, meaning Mourinho's side arrive at the Metropolitano with a points advantage and a win for the hosts would close that gap significantly at this early stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: