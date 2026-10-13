Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 13, 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Madrid host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid in the Champions League, with Diego Simeone's side looking to strengthen their European campaign against a United squad under mounting pressure.

Atletico arrive in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their LaLiga run includes a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid and a 4-0 dismantling of Osasuna, making them a formidable opponent at home.

Manchester United's season has been difficult. Michael Carrick's side have not won any of their last four Premier League outings, and a 1-1 draw at Tottenham was their most recent result. Questions about the manager's position continue to grow louder.

Carrick faces a significant injury list heading into this fixture. Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu, and Tom Heaton are all unavailable, leaving the squad stretched ahead of a demanding trip to the Spanish capital.

Simeone has publicly acknowledged United as a dangerous side despite their domestic struggles, and in the Champions League context, Carrick's team have shown they can perform — their 4-0 win over Sabah FK earlier in the campaign is evidence of that.

For United, this fixture offers a chance to arrest a damaging run and demonstrate that their European ambitions remain intact. For Atletico, a win would go a long way toward climbing the Champions League standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Form

Atletico Madrid arrive with a record of four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Deportivo Alaves, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 and Osasuna 4-0 during that run. The only defeat in that stretch came against Liverpool in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Atletico have scored ten goals and conceded four.

Manchester United have won just once in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Fulham before that. Defeats to Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Manchester City in the league complete a difficult run, with the sole win a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK. United have scored seven goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which Manchester United won 2-1. In competitive action, the last encounters came in the 2021-22 Champions League, where Atletico won 1-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in Madrid in the first leg. Across the four meetings in the available record, Atletico hold the advantage with two wins to United's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Manchester United sit fourth while Atletico Madrid are placed 25th. This fixture carries added weight for Atletico as they look to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: