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Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoManchester United
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Atletico Madrid
Manchester United
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United lineups

4-4-2
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
page.match.formation.title
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
J. OblakJ. OblakM. LlorenteM. LlorenteD. HanckoD. HanckoA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoC. RomeroC. RomeroA. BaenaA. BaenaP. BarriosP. BarriosG. SimeoneG. SimeoneJ. CardosoJ. CardosoJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezK. LeeK. LeeS. LammensS. LammensA. HeavenA. HeavenL. YoroL. YoroD. DalotD. DalotL. MartinezL. MartinezB. FernandesB. FernandesY. TielemansY. TielemansA. SantosA. SantosC. BalebaC. BalebaM. RashfordM. RashfordB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-4-2
Atletico Madrid

Starting XI

Manchester United

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone
  • M. Carrick
Atletico Madrid

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United

No sidelined players

Atletico Madrid host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid in the Champions League, with Diego Simeone's side looking to strengthen their European campaign against a United squad under mounting pressure.

Atletico arrive in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their LaLiga run includes a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid and a 4-0 dismantling of Osasuna, making them a formidable opponent at home.

Manchester United's season has been difficult. Michael Carrick's side have not won any of their last four Premier League outings, and a 1-1 draw at Tottenham was their most recent result. Questions about the manager's position continue to grow louder.

Carrick faces a significant injury list heading into this fixture. Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu, and Tom Heaton are all unavailable, leaving the squad stretched ahead of a demanding trip to the Spanish capital.

Simeone has publicly acknowledged United as a dangerous side despite their domestic struggles, and in the Champions League context, Carrick's team have shown they can perform — their 4-0 win over Sabah FK earlier in the campaign is evidence of that.

For United, this fixture offers a chance to arrest a damaging run and demonstrate that their European ambitions remain intact. For Atletico, a win would go a long way toward climbing the Champions League standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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NordVPN

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Surfshark

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ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Form

ATM

ATM - Form

LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
ALA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MUN

MUN - Form

SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Atletico Madrid arrive with a record of four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Deportivo Alaves, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 and Osasuna 4-0 during that run. The only defeat in that stretch came against Liverpool in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Atletico have scored ten goals and conceded four.

Manchester United have won just once in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Fulham before that. Defeats to Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Manchester City in the league complete a difficult run, with the sole win a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK. United have scored seven goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawManchester United
2
1
1
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which Manchester United won 2-1. In competitive action, the last encounters came in the 2021-22 Champions League, where Atletico won 1-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in Madrid in the first leg. Across the four meetings in the available record, Atletico hold the advantage with two wins to United's one, with one draw.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
211062+44
D
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
211010+14
D
W
4
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
5
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
210152+33
L
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
17
VikingVikingVIK
21013303
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
20201102
D
D
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
201134-11
D
L
26
InterInterINT
201123-11
D
L
27
LilleLilleLIL
201123-11
D
L
28
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
201124-21
D
L
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
201114-31
D
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Manchester United sit fourth while Atletico Madrid are placed 25th. This fixture carries added weight for Atletico as they look to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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