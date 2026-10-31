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How to watch Atlanta United vs Toronto FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 Nov 1, 2026 - 16:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United host Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries serious weight for both sides as the Eastern Conference playoff race reaches its final stretch.

Gerardo Martino's side are in a desperate position. Four defeats from their last five league matches have left Atlanta 14th in the Eastern Conference, and the gap between them and the playoff places is not closing. This is the kind of fixture they cannot afford to lose.

Toronto FC arrive in Georgia in a far more stable position but with no room for complacency. Robin Fraser's side sit 11th in the East, inside the postseason spots, but a run of mixed results — including a 4-2 defeat to Columbus Crew in their most recent outing — means they have not yet made their playoff place safe.

The contrast in circumstances makes this a genuinely tense occasion. Atlanta need a win to keep their slim hopes alive. Toronto need a result to protect a position they have worked hard to earn.

For both clubs, the margin for error is shrinking. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

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