How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Birmingham City Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 10 Nov 15, 2026 - 09:00 Villa Park

Aston Villa Women host Birmingham City Women at Villa Park in a Women's Super League fixture that carries very different stakes for each side.

Brian Soerensen's Villa come into this match in difficult form. Back-to-back defeats — a 1-0 loss to Manchester United in the WSL and a 4-1 cup defeat to Liverpool — have followed a promising draw against Arsenal, leaving the hosts in ninth place and in need of a response on home soil.

Birmingham arrive as the league's bottom side and in poor shape heading into the derby. Amy Merricks' squad have lost three of their last five matches, including a 4-1 defeat to London City Lionesses and a 1-4 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL.

The two clubs know each other well. They met in the WSL Cup in October, drawing 1-1, and that familiarity could make for a tightly contested afternoon despite the gap in the standings.

For Villa, three points would ease pressure and lift them toward the upper half of the table. For Birmingham, a result in a derby would be exactly the kind of platform they need to start building a survival push.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa Women vs Birmingham City Women live.

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