Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 14, 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aston Villa host Fenerbahce at Villa Park in the Champions League, with Unai Emery's side desperate to turn their home form around after a difficult start to the European campaign.

Emery has spoken openly about the need to make Villa Park a fortress again, and with the club sitting ninth in the Champions League standings, the pressure to produce at home is real. Three fixtures into the European season, Villa are yet to win on their own turf, and that run has to end somewhere.

Fenerbahce arrive in Birmingham in decent shape. Ismail Kartal's side hammered Rizespor 3-0 in the Super Lig last weekend and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions. They are a well-organised side with genuine quality through the middle.

The Turkish club's injury list is relatively light, with only Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur absent. That gives Kartal strong options, and a lineup featuring N'Golo Kante, Mason Greenwood, and Vedat Muriqi carries a serious threat.

Villa's situation is more complicated. The left-back position has become a crisis point, with Ian Maatsen joining a growing absentee list that already includes Amadou Onana and Leon Goretzka. Emery will need to find solutions across the pitch.

The only previous meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Villa, a Europa League win in Fenerbahce's own stadium back in January 2026. Emery will know his team are capable of performing on the big occasion — the challenge is doing it at home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the game live, read on.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Unai Emery names a projected XI of Zion Suzuki, Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, and Nicolas Jackson. Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Leon Goretzka, and Brian Madjo are all unavailable through injury, leaving Emery with limited options in key areas of the pitch.

Fenerbahce are expected to line up with Ederson in goal, supported by Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Nathan Ake, and Archie Brown in defence. Matteo Guendouzi and N'Golo Kante are set to anchor the midfield, with Mason Greenwood, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Bartug Elmaz providing support to striker Vedat Muriqi. Jayden Oosterwolde and Mert Muldur are ruled out for the visitors.

Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, while their standout result in that run was a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games, also picking up wins over Sevilla and Coventry City.

Fenerbahce have been in strong form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 Super Lig win over Rizespor, and earlier in the run they put eight goals past Eyupspor without reply. Across five matches, Kartal's side have scored 14 goals and conceded just two, with their only dropped points coming in draws against Gaziantep FK and Roma in the Champions League.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Fenerbahce FB 0 Aston Villa AVL 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League in January 2026, when Aston Villa won 1-0 away at Fenerbahce's ground. That result gives Villa the sole head-to-head advantage in the dataset, and Emery's side will draw confidence from having already beaten this opponent on their own turf.

Standings

In the Champions League, Aston Villa sit ninth while Fenerbahce are placed twentieth. For Villa, a win is needed to close the gap on the qualification places, while Fenerbahce face an even more pressing task to climb off the foot of the standings and keep their European campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: