How to watch Arsenal Women vs London City Lionesses with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 10 Nov 15, 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women return to WSL action at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, hosting London City Lionesses in a fixture that carries weight at both ends of the table.

Renee Slegers' side come into this match off the back of a creditable 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Women's Champions League, a result that lifted them back into the top four of the league phase. The Gunners have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though their domestic position remains a concern — they sit sixth in the WSL, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Frida Maanum was the hero in midweek, powering in a rebound to give Arsenal a shock lead at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The visitors held on for a point despite Barcelona firing 18 shots at goal before half-time, a defensive display that will have given Slegers confidence ahead of this Sunday fixture.

London City Lionesses arrive in fine form. Eder Maestre's side sit third in the WSL and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 victory over Birmingham City Women last weekend. They drew with Liverpool and beat Crystal Palace and West Ham in recent outings, showing they can compete consistently at this level.

The head-to-head record favours Arsenal, but the Lionesses have shown they are no longer a side to be taken lightly. Their only defeat in this fixture within the last five meetings came at the Emirates in September 2025, when Arsenal won 4-1.

This is a fixture that matters for both clubs. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

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