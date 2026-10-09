Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 10, 2026 - 07:30 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Leeds United will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

Arsenal vs Leeds United is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. Use the links below to stream the match.

Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that finds Mikel Arteta's side eager to bounce back after a difficult run of domestic results.

The Gunners sit second in the Premier League table but have been far from convincing in recent weeks. A 3-0 home defeat to Brighton was a jarring result for a squad still carrying the confidence of last season's title win and a run to the Champions League final.

Arsenal head into this match without a number of key figures. William Saliba, Ben White, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz are all sidelined, placing considerable pressure on those stepping in. Arteta's squad depth is being tested at a critical stage of the season across multiple competitions.

Leeds arrive at the Emirates in decent shape. Daniel Farke's side sit fifth in the table and recorded an impressive 4-1 win over Newcastle United in their most recent league outing, signalling genuine top-half ambitions this term.

The visitors have their own injury concerns, with Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Jean Bahoya all unavailable. Farke will nonetheless expect a competitive performance from a squad that has shown resilience across the opening weeks of the campaign.

The head-to-head record between these sides offers little comfort to Leeds. Arsenal have dominated recent meetings, including a 5-0 win at the Emirates last season and a 4-0 victory at Elland Road in January 2026.

For everything you need to watch this fixture live, the broadcast details are below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Arsenal face a significant injury list ahead of this fixture. William Saliba, Ben White, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Cristhian Mosquera, Ezri Konsa, Christos Tzolis, and Max Dowman are all unavailable for Mikel Arteta. The projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, and Gabriel ahead of him. Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, and Noni Madueke are named in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack.

Daniel Farke's Leeds are without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, and Jean Bahoya. The projected visiting XI lines up with James Trafford in goal, a back four of Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, and Gabriel Gudmundsson, with Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle, Anton Stach, and Ethan Ampadu in midfield, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor up front.

Form

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and drawing none in that sample. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, a result that interrupted a run that included a 2-1 win over Chelsea and a 1-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League. Across those five matches, the Gunners scored nine goals and conceded six.

Leeds have been more consistent in their recent form, picking up two wins and two draws from their last five, with one defeat. Their standout result was a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, though a 6-3 Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea shows vulnerability in certain match contexts. Farke's side have scored eight goals across those five fixtures while conceding eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Arsenal won 4-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won four times with no draws and no wins for Leeds. The Gunners have scored 16 goals across those five matches and conceded just one, underlining their dominance in this fixture.

Standings

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League, while Leeds are fifth. The gap between the sides means Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their title challenge, while Leeds will see this as a chance to close ground on the top two.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: