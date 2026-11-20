How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Argentinos Juniors host Independiente in the Liga Profesional, with both Buenos Aires clubs looking to build momentum as the Argentine season continues.

Nicolas Diez's side come into this fixture in decent shape, sitting second in Apertura Group B and second in Clausura Group B. Three wins from their last five league outings point to a team that has found some consistency in recent weeks.

Independiente arrive under coach Jadson Viera, currently fifth in Apertura Group A and sixth in Clausura Group A. Their recent form has been mixed, though they picked up a win against Deportivo Riestra last time out.

The two clubs have met frequently in recent years, with their head-to-head record showing a tight, competitive rivalry. Neither side has dominated these encounters, which adds an element of unpredictability to the occasion.

For those wanting to follow the action, broadcast and live stream information is detailed below.

Team news & squads