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Europa League
team-logoArarat Armenia
Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan
team-logoAZ Alkmaar
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How to watch today's Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar
Ararat Armenia
AZ Alkmaar
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Today's game between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Ararat Armenia host AZ Alkmaar at the Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan in the UEFA Europa League, with both sides in need of a result to improve their standings in the competition.

Ararat arrive into this fixture in mixed form. Coach Tulipa's side picked up a win over BKMA in their most recent Armenian Premier League outing but were beaten 3-1 by Jagiellonia Bialystok in their last Europa League match, a result that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Their European record this season has been difficult. A 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague earlier in the group stage exposed their vulnerability at this level, and Tulipa will need a sharper defensive display if Ararat are to cause an upset at home.

AZ Alkmaar arrive under Leeroy Echteld with a more encouraging recent record in Europe. The Dutch side beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 in their last Europa League fixture, a win that will have lifted spirits after a difficult run in the Eredivisie.

That domestic form remains a concern. AZ drew 2-2 with Cambuur in their most recent league outing and lost 2-0 to Feyenoord before that, suggesting inconsistency that Ararat will look to exploit on home soil.

With AZ sitting 20th in the Europa League standings and Ararat 33rd, neither club can afford to drop further points. Read on for full details on how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar Probable lineups

Manager

  • Tulipa

Ararat Armenia are managed by Tulipa for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and the probable lineup has not been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

AZ Alkmaar head into the match under coach Leeroy Echteld. As with the home side, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed, and the projected XI is yet to be announced. Check back for the latest squad news ahead of the game.

Form

AMY

AMY - Form

SPP
L1-4
SHI
W1-3
ALA
D1-1
JAG
L3-1
BKM
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AZ

AZ - Form

SUN
L1-0
TEL
W1-0
FEY
L2-0
HBS
W2-1
CAM
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ararat Armenia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over BKMA in the Armenian Premier League, following a 3-1 loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League. They were also beaten 4-1 by Sparta Prague in their previous continental outing. Across those five matches, Ararat scored six goals and conceded nine.

AZ Alkmaar have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 Eredivisie draw with Cambuur, while their last Europa League fixture produced a 2-1 win over Hapoel Beer Sheva. Earlier in the run, they lost 2-0 to Feyenoord and 1-0 to Sunderland in Europe. AZ scored six goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, AZ Alkmaar sit in 20th place while Ararat Armenia are in 33rd, placing both sides under pressure to collect points and climb the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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