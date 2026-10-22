Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 12:45 Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan

Today's game between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar are listed below.

Ararat Armenia host AZ Alkmaar at the Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan in the UEFA Europa League, with both sides in need of a result to improve their standings in the competition.

Ararat arrive into this fixture in mixed form. Coach Tulipa's side picked up a win over BKMA in their most recent Armenian Premier League outing but were beaten 3-1 by Jagiellonia Bialystok in their last Europa League match, a result that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Their European record this season has been difficult. A 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague earlier in the group stage exposed their vulnerability at this level, and Tulipa will need a sharper defensive display if Ararat are to cause an upset at home.

AZ Alkmaar arrive under Leeroy Echteld with a more encouraging recent record in Europe. The Dutch side beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 in their last Europa League fixture, a win that will have lifted spirits after a difficult run in the Eredivisie.

That domestic form remains a concern. AZ drew 2-2 with Cambuur in their most recent league outing and lost 2-0 to Feyenoord before that, suggesting inconsistency that Ararat will look to exploit on home soil.

With AZ sitting 20th in the Europa League standings and Ararat 33rd, neither club can afford to drop further points. Read on for full details on how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Ararat Armenia are managed by Tulipa for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and the probable lineup has not been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

AZ Alkmaar head into the match under coach Leeroy Echteld. As with the home side, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed, and the projected XI is yet to be announced. Check back for the latest squad news ahead of the game.

Form

Ararat Armenia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over BKMA in the Armenian Premier League, following a 3-1 loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League. They were also beaten 4-1 by Sparta Prague in their previous continental outing. Across those five matches, Ararat scored six goals and conceded nine.

AZ Alkmaar have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 Eredivisie draw with Cambuur, while their last Europa League fixture produced a 2-1 win over Hapoel Beer Sheva. Earlier in the run, they lost 2-0 to Feyenoord and 1-0 to Sunderland in Europe. AZ scored six goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Ararat Armenia and AZ Alkmaar are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, AZ Alkmaar sit in 20th place while Ararat Armenia are in 33rd, placing both sides under pressure to collect points and climb the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ararat Armenia vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: