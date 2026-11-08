How to watch America de Cali vs Deportivo Cali with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 18 Nov 7, 2026 - 20:45

America de Cali host city rivals Deportivo Cali in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that carries the added charge of a Cali derby. The two clubs meet with contrasting form and table positions that make this a genuinely consequential match for both.

David Gonzalez's America side sit second in the Clausura standings and have been one of the division's more consistent performers in recent weeks. Three wins from their last five matches, including a 3-1 league victory over Cucuta and a 4-0 cup win over Barranquilla FC, reflect a squad playing with real purpose.

Deportivo Cali arrive third in the Clausura under Rafael Dudamel, a position that keeps them firmly in contention. Their last five matches show a side difficult to beat, with two wins and three draws, though they have yet to face a home side with America's current momentum.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer to proceedings. Deportivo Cali won the most recent meeting 1-0 back in April, while America claimed a 2-0 win at home in April 2025, leaving bragging rights very much up for grabs.

This is a derby with table implications and recent history to settle. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch America de Cali vs Deportivo Cali, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

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