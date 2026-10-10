Watch today's Al Shabab vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 Oct 11, 2026 - 14:00 SHG Arena

Today's game between Al Shabab and Al-Taawoun will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m..

Al Shabab host Al-Taawoun at the SHG Arena in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with both sides arriving in desperate need of points after difficult runs of form.

Thomas Letsch's Al Shabab have not won in their last five league outings, collecting three draws and suffering two defeats. A 3-3 thriller against Al Riyadh earlier in the run exposed both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerability.

Al-Taawoun, managed by Vuk Rasovic, are in worse shape. They have taken just one point from their last five matches across all competitions, with a brutal 6-0 league defeat to Al Hilal the low point of a difficult stretch.

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Shabab sit in the relegation zone area while Al-Taawoun are rooted even deeper, making this a fixture with real urgency for both camps.

Head-to-head history offers little comfort for the hosts. Al-Taawoun won 5-1 at the SHG Arena as recently as May 2026, though Al Shabab did claim a 1-0 home victory in September 2024.

With neither side able to find consistency, this meeting at the SHG Arena has the feel of a contest neither can afford to lose.

How to watch Al Shabab vs Al-Taawoun with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Al Shabab are managed by Thomas Letsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Taawoun head coach Vuk Rasovic also has no confirmed team news available at this stage, with probable lineup and squad details to be confirmed nearer the match.

Form

Al Shabab have gone five Saudi Pro League matches without a win, recording three draws and losing twice. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha, while they were beaten 2-1 by Al Kholood before that. The 3-3 draw with Al Riyadh earlier in the sequence highlighted their inconsistency, and a 0-2 defeat to Al Hilal compounded a difficult period. Across those five matches, Letsch's side have scored six goals and conceded eight.

Al-Taawoun have collected just one point from their last five matches across all competitions, drawing once and losing four times. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two, but in the Saudi Pro League they have been beaten in their last three outings. The 6-0 defeat to Al Hilal stands out as the heaviest blow, while losses to Al Hazem and Al Nassr FC also feature. Rasovic's side have scored two goals and conceded nine across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Al-Taawoun won 5-1 at the SHG Arena in a Saudi Pro League fixture. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, Al-Taawoun hold the stronger record, with three wins to Al Shabab's one, plus one draw. Al Shabab's sole victory in that run was a 1-0 home win in September 2024.

Standings

Al Shabab currently sit 14th in the Saudi Pro League, while Al-Taawoun are 17th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the table where the pressure to pick up points is acute.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Shabab vs Al-Taawoun today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: