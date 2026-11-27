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Al Hazem vs Al Nassr Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 Nov 28, 2026 - 07:15 Al Hazem Club Stadium

The game between Al Hazem and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 7:15 am EST on November 28, 2026.

Al Nassr travel to Ar Rass to face Al Hazem at Al Hazem Club Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, November 28.

The league champions return to domestic action after a midweek trip into continental competition. They beat Al-Sadd 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring from the penalty spot and Joao Felix adding a spectacular second.

The win steadied things after a 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli in the league on November 20. Nassr sit third in the table on 28 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal, and cannot afford many more slips if they want to defend their title.

Al Hazem are in a tougher spot. Jalel Kadri's side are 14th and have won none of their last five league games, with two draws and three defeats.

They did take a point from Al-Fayha in a 2-2 draw, but they have lost to Al Hilal, Al Fateh and Al Khaleej in that run. Nassr's attack will test a defence that has been under pressure.

Ange Postecoglou's team have also beaten Al Hazem in each of their last two league meetings, including a 4-0 home win in February.

Form

Al Hazem have won none of their last five matches, drawing two and losing three (W0-D2-L3). Their most recent result was a 4-2 defeat to Al Khaleej on October 29, and they also lost 2-3 to Al Fateh and 1-0 to Al Hilal in that run. Their two draws came against Al-Fayha (2-2) and Neom (1-1).

Al Nassr have won four of their last five and lost one (W4-D0-L1). Their latest result was a 2-1 win over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 24. Before that came a 3-1 league defeat to Al Ahli, while a 6-2 away win at Pakhtakor Tashkent is the highest-scoring result in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 4-0 win for Al Nassr at home in the Saudi Pro League on February 21, 2026. Across the last five meetings, Al Nassr have won four and drawn one, with Al Hazem yet to win. Nassr have scored 17 goals to Al Hazem's six, and the draw was a 4-4 league game in February 2024.

Standings