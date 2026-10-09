



Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 Oct 9, 2026 - 10:55 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

Today's game between Al Fateh FC and Al Ahli will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 10:55 a.m..

Al Fateh host Al Ahli at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf in Matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season.

Al Fateh arrive at this fixture in serious difficulty. Khaled Al-Atawi's side have collected just three points from their opening seven league matches, sitting deep in the relegation zone with three draws and four defeats to their name.

Al Ahli, by contrast, occupy a mid-table position with 12 points from seven games, though Marino Pusic's side have shown an inconsistency that has kept them well short of the summit. Four wins sit alongside three defeats, and questions about the team's direction have grown louder in recent weeks.

The visitors return to domestic action after the international break, their last outing a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in South Africa. That result added to a sense of unease around the club, with reports suggesting the board is weighing a managerial change.

For Al Fateh, this is a fixture they desperately need. A run of five consecutive draws and defeats in the league has left them without a win since the opening weeks of the campaign, and their goal return across that stretch has been meagre.

Al Ahli possess genuine attacking quality, with players such as Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney capable of punishing any defensive frailty. A team as short on confidence as Al Fateh will need to be well-organised to limit the damage.

How to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Al Fateh are managed by Khaled Al-Atawi, and full team news including injuries and suspensions will be updated closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Marino Pusic remains in charge of Al Ahli heading into this fixture, though the Dutch coach's position has come under scrutiny following a difficult start to the 2026-27 season. Confirmed injury and suspension details for the visitors will be added when released.

Form

Al Fateh have not won any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Neom SC on September 13, and they also fell 1-2 to Al Diriyah earlier in the same run. The side drew 0-0 with both Al-Taawoun and Al Ittihad, and shared a 1-1 result with Al-Faisaly. Across those five matches, Al Fateh scored three goals and conceded seven, reflecting a squad that is struggling at both ends of the pitch.

Al Ahli's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. After beating Al Riyadh 5-0 and Al Hazem 3-1 in the league, they drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite before losing 3-2 to Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League and then falling 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The side scored 12 goals across those five outings, showing attacking productivity even through an inconsistent run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 6, 2026, when Al Ahli won 3-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Al Fateh claimed a 2-1 home victory in December 2025. Across the last five recorded encounters in the Saudi Pro League, Al Ahli have won three times against Al Fateh's one win, with one match ending level.

Standings

Al Fateh sit 15th in the Saudi Pro League table, placing them among the sides at risk of relegation, while Al Ahli are 6th, within reach of the upper half of the division but with ground to make up on the leading clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: