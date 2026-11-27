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Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 Nov 28, 2026 - 09:20 Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

The game between Al-Ettifaq and Al Hilal will kick off at 9:20 am EST on November 28, 2026.

Al-Ettifaq host Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

The home side sit seventh in the table and have been steady rather than spectacular this autumn. Arthur Papas has overseen a run of two wins, two draws and one defeat in the league.

The heaviest blow in that spell was a 4-1 loss to Al Ittihad. Ettifaq responded with a 3-0 win at Al Kholood, a result that shows they can score freely when things click.

Al Hilal arrive as league leaders, but their week has been unsettled. Simone Inzaghi's side let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Inzaghi also explained that captain Salem Al-Dawsari missed that trip after missing training days to attend the Asian Player of the Year ceremony. The Italian said he preferred to keep him in Riyadh to continue his programme.

Hilal have beaten Ettifaq in four of their last five meetings, so the visitors carry history into Dammam.

Form

Al-Ettifaq have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five league games. They scored seven goals and conceded six in that spell.

Their latest result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Taawoun on October 31. Before that came a 3-0 away win at Al Kholood and a 1-4 defeat against Al Ittihad.

Al Hilal have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 10 and conceding seven. Their most recent game was the 2-2 draw at Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite. They also beat Al Fateh 2-0, won 3-2 at Al Qadsiah and lost 3-1 to Al-Shamal in the same run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting came on February 13, 2026, when Al Hilal won 2-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five meetings, Hilal have won four and one game ended 1-1, so Ettifaq have not won any.

Hilal scored 13 goals in those matches against two for Ettifaq. Their biggest win in the sequence was a 5-0 victory in Dammam in October 2025.

Standings