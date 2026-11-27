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Al Ahli vs Al-Taawoun Match Details

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 Nov 28, 2026 - 12:30 King Abdullah Sports City

The game between Al Ahli and Al-Taawoun will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on November 28, 2026.

Al Ahli host Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The hosts are in a tense spell. They went down 3-2 to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite earlier this week, a result that ended their unbeaten run in the competition and left them seventh in the league phase.

The defeat was harder to take because Al Ahli had led 2-0. It has raised the pressure on coach Marino Pusic, with supporters openly calling for a change.

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Ahli sit fourth, six points behind leaders Al Hilal. They beat Al Nassr 3-1 in their last league outing, but a 6-1 loss to Al Shabab is still fresh in the memory.

Al-Taawoun arrive from a goalless draw with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two. They have been steadier in Asia than at home, where they sit 17th and lost 2-1 to Al Riyadh in their most recent league defeat.

Vuk Rasovic's side have lost only one of their last five matches in all competitions, and they will fancy their chances of nicking something in Jeddah.

Form

Al Ahli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding 11. Their most recent game was a 3-2 defeat to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite. They beat Al Nassr 3-1 in the league and lost 6-1 to Al Shabab, with a 0-0 draw against Al-Sadd in between.

Al-Taawoun have won two, drawn two and lost one, scoring seven and conceding four. They drew 0-0 with Al-Nahda in their latest match and beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 and 2-0 in the AFC Champions League Two. They kept two clean sheets in those five games and have not lost since a 2-1 defeat at Al Riyadh on 24 October.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 2-1 win for Al Ahli away at Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on 11 May 2026. Al Ahli won all five of the matches in the dataset, scoring 11 goals to Al-Taawoun's four. That run includes a 2-1 home win on 14 January 2026 and a 4-2 away win in December 2024.

Standings