Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 18, 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth host Sunderland at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as they look to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Marco Rose's side arrive on the back of a 3-0 Europa League win over Sturm Graz, a result that demonstrated the Cherries can perform at home in continental competition. The challenge now is translating that confidence into the league, where back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool have left Bournemouth in a difficult position.

Sunderland travel to the south coast having beaten Torreense 1-2 in the Europa League midweek, a positive result for Regis Le Bris after a run of three Premier League defeats in their last five outings. The Black Cats have shown they can compete across competitions, but consistency in the league has been the persistent problem this season.

Granit Xhaka leads the Sunderland midfield and will be central to how Le Bris's side look to control the game, though the visitors arrive with a defensive record that has conceded nine goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

Bournemouth have scored nine goals in their last five games, suggesting there is attacking intent in this side even when results have not gone their way. A home crowd at the Vitality Stadium will be eager to see Rose's team build on their European momentum.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Premier League, making this a fixture where three points could have a meaningful impact on the early-season picture. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Marco Rose names a projected XI that includes Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a back four of Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, James Hill, and Adrien Truffert. Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams, and Rayan are expected in midfield, with David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson leading the attack. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury.

Regis Le Bris is expected to field Robin Roefs in goal behind a defence of Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Trai Hume, and Kevin Danso. Noah Sadiki, Luke O'Nien, and Granit Xhaka form the midfield, with Enzo Le Fee, Nilson Angulo, and Wilson Isidor ahead of them. Sunderland are missing Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, and Thomas Meunier due to injury, with no suspensions reported.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Europa League win over Sturm Graz, which followed a 5-1 Premier League defeat at Chelsea. Earlier in the run, they beat Real Sociedad 2-1 away in Europe and drew 2-2 with Brentford in the league. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Sunderland's last five games produced two wins, no draws, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 Europa League win at Torreense, which came after a 0-2 Premier League defeat to Brighton. The Black Cats also lost 5-3 to Manchester City and 0-2 to Arsenal during that stretch, with a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar the other positive result. Sunderland scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Bournemouth hosted Sunderland in the Premier League in February 2026. Before that, Sunderland won 3-2 at home against Bournemouth in November 2025, which represents the only decisive result in the two clubs' recent Premier League history. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches in the dataset, the series is closely contested, with draws featuring prominently and neither side able to establish a clear edge over the other.

Standings

In the Premier League, Bournemouth sit 18th and Sunderland are 17th, placing both clubs in the relegation zone. A win for either side would provide meaningful breathing room in what is shaping up to be a tight battle at the bottom of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: