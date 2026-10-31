Premier League - Game Week 9 Oct 31, 2026 - 11:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United are listed below.

Bournemouth host Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points on the table and in contrasting states of momentum.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth arrive in outstanding form. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions — including a 3-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford and a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan — have established the Cherries as one of the most dangerous sides in the division right now.

Leeds, sitting in the top half of the Premier League after eight matches, have been solid without being spectacular. Daniel Farke's side drew 0-0 at Sunderland in their most recent league outing, a result built largely on the heroics of goalkeeper James Trafford, who made a string of vital saves to preserve a point.

Farke has spoken glowingly about Trafford's potential, describing the 24-year-old as the most promising young goalkeeper in British football and a future England number one. The £40 million summer signing will need to be at his best again against a Bournemouth attack that has scored 11 goals across its last five matches.

At the other end, Leeds will look to centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, who has started all ten of the club's fixtures this season and has drawn interest from Barcelona, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool. The 23-year-old Bosnian international has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League since his summer arrival.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be without several first-team players through injury, while Leeds also carry a couple of absentees into the match. Both managers will be looking to name strong sides as the Premier League season enters a demanding stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Marco Rose is without Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Veljko Milosavljevic, and Alex Toth through injury, with no suspensions affecting his squad. The Bournemouth manager is expected to name a side featuring Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a probable outfield lineup of Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, James Hill, Adam Smith, Rayan, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, and Evanilson.

Daniel Farke has injury concerns over Mateo Joseph and Joe Rodon, but no suspensions to contend with. Leeds are projected to line up with James Trafford in goal, supported by Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Wilson, and Noah Okafor.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding none in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa, and they also beat Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League and AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League during that sequence. The Cherries have not conceded in any of those five games, making them one of the most defensively secure sides in the division at present.

Leeds have a more mixed recent record, with one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw at Sunderland, and their only victory in that run came 4-1 against Newcastle United. Farke's side have scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is evenly split, with both clubs winning once, drawing twice, and Bournemouth claiming a 4-1 victory at home in April 2023. Leeds' only win in that run came 4-3 at home in November 2022.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Bournemouth sit 13th while Leeds are 7th, meaning the visitors arrive as the higher-placed side and will be looking to press their top-half credentials against a Cherries outfit whose form makes them a dangerous opponent regardless of their league position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: