Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 12, 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN and Peacock, with Fubo also carrying the match via its streaming platform. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth host Brentford at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, September 12, in a Premier League fixture that sets a side chasing its first league win of the season against one of the division's more impressive early performers.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth arrive under pressure. Three league matches in, the Cherries have drawn twice and lost once, sitting 15th in the table. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United, where they led by two goals before conceding twice in the final stages — a pattern that has become a damaging theme of their season.

There was a timely boost in midweek. A 4-0 win over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup, featuring a hat-trick from Ryan Christie, gave Rose his first competitive victory as Bournemouth manager and some momentum to carry into the weekend.

Brentford arrive in a different mood entirely. Keith Andrews has his side fifth in the Premier League, unbeaten in their last five competitive matches. A 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur stands as the standout result of their campaign, and the Bees have conceded just twice across their last five outings.

Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Sunderland, a result that halted back-to-back wins in the league. Andrews will want his side to reassert themselves on the road.

Bournemouth have home advantage and a crowd behind them, but Brentford's form makes them a difficult side to face anywhere. Something has to give at Vitality Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose is expected to name a projected XI of Djordje Petrovic, Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, James Hill, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Rayan, and Evanilson. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury, with no players suspended.

Keith Andrews is set to deploy Caoimhin Kelleher, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Jaidon Anthony, Mamadou Sangare, Kevin Schade, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Igor Thiago. Brentford are missing Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, Mathias Jensen, and Joshua Dasilva through injury, and have no suspensions to contend with.

Form

Bournemouth's last five matches produced a record of one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City, and before that a 2-2 Premier League draw against Newcastle United. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 at Everton and lost 2-1 to Manchester City. Across those five matches, the Cherries scored nine goals and conceded six.

Brentford head into this fixture with three wins, two draws, and no losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Sunderland in the Premier League, while a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur remains the standout result of the run. The Bees also put six past Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Brentford scored 13 goals and conceded just two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 3, 2026, when the two clubs played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium. Before that, Brentford won 4-1 at home against Bournemouth on December 27, 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brentford hold the advantage with three wins to Bournemouth's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit fifth, while AFC Bournemouth are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: