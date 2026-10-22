Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and AC Milan will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan are listed below.

Bournemouth host AC Milan at the Vitality Stadium in the Europa League, with both sides arriving in contrasting states of domestic and continental form.

Marco Rose's Cherries have found their footing after a difficult start to the Premier League season, securing a 2-0 win over Sunderland at the weekend to climb out of the drop zone. In Europe, they have been a different proposition entirely, going unbeaten through two group stage matches with wins over Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz.

Milan arrive on the south coast carrying injury concerns that will test Ruben Amorim's squad depth. Striker Goncalo Ramos has been ruled out after suffering a calf muscle overload in training, while winger Samuel Chukwueze has also been withdrawn from the squad with a hip problem that could sideline him for several months.

With Ramos unavailable, teenage forward Francesco Camarda is expected to lead the line for the Rossoneri, making what would be his second consecutive start in this season's continental competition. Milan have shown resilience in Serie A, edging Atalanta 3-2 at the San Siro on matchday, but their European campaign has been uneven after an opening home defeat to Benfica.

Bournemouth will be without Eli Junior Kroupi for this fixture. The 20-year-old France Under-21 forward has returned to first-team training after a fractured metatarsal suffered in pre-season, but he was not registered for the Europa League group stage and Rose has pointed to the Premier League trip to Manchester United as a more realistic target for his comeback.

This is a fixture that carries genuine weight in the group standings, and the Vitality Stadium will provide a stern test for a Milan side navigating personnel disruption. Live stream and TV channel details are listed below.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Marco Rose has not confirmed a probable lineup for Bournemouth ahead of the Europa League fixture. Eli Junior Kroupi remains unavailable for selection, having been omitted from the club's UEFA squad list while he continues his recovery from a pre-season fractured metatarsal. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

AC Milan head into the match with two confirmed absentees. Goncalo Ramos has been ruled out after sustaining a calf muscle overload in training, with medical staff set to conduct further tests to determine the full extent of the injury. Samuel Chukwueze has also been withdrawn from the squad with a hip problem, and initial indications point to a prolonged absence for the Nigerian winger. Francesco Camarda is expected to lead the attack in Ramos' absence.

Form

Bournemouth arrive at this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing the other two. Rose's side recorded their most recent victory with a 2-0 defeat of Sunderland in the Premier League, and they have been particularly effective in Europe, winning both of their group stage matches — a 2-1 away result at Real Sociedad and a 3-0 home win over Sturm Graz. Their two defeats in this run came against Liverpool, who edged them 1-0, and Chelsea, who won 5-1.

AC Milan have also won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing saw them beat Atalanta 3-2 in a five-goal Serie A encounter at the San Siro, having earlier thrashed Salzburg 4-0 away in the Europa League. Milan's only defeat in this stretch was a 2-0 home loss to Benfica on matchday one of the group stage, while a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo represents their only dropped points in Serie A across this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met only once in the available head-to-head record, with AC Milan claiming a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in a club friendly played in September 2016. With just one previous meeting on record, there is limited historical precedent between the two sides at competitive level.

Standings

In the Europa League group stage standings, Bournemouth currently sit fifth, while AC Milan are placed sixteenth. The gap between the two sides in the table gives this fixture added significance for Milan, who need points to improve their continental standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: