Serie A - Game Week 9 Oct 28, 2026 - 13:30 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Bologna will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for AC Milan vs Bologna are listed below.

Milan host Bologna at San Siro in the ninth round of Serie A on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, looking to build on back-to-back league wins and arrive at the weekend derby in form.

Ruben Amorim's side beat Udinese 2-0 on Sunday, with Christian Pulisic scoring inside six minutes and Omari Hutchinson adding a second-half finish to make it three points on the road. The result pushed Milan up to fourth in the table and set up a week that ends with the derby against Inter.

The injury list, though, remains a concern. Loftus-Cheek picked up a problem at Udine and will not be available until after the international break, joining a group of absentees that already includes Saelemaekers, Chukwueze, Terracciano, and Gabbia. Rabiot, Gila, and Moreira are also being monitored ahead of Saturday's derby.

Bologna arrive in Milan having won their last league outing, beating Cagliari 2-0 under Raffaele Palladino. That result steadied the ship after a 3-1 defeat to Inter, and Palladino's squad has taken seven points from its last four Serie A matches since the managerial change.

Nicolò Casale opened the scoring against Cagliari and will be central to containing Pulisic and Gonçalo Ramos. Bologna will rely on Tommaso Pobega's ability to control midfield and Nicolò Cambiaghi's pace on the break to test a Milan backline that has conceded in recent weeks.

TV channel and live stream details for this Serie A fixture are below.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Amorim heads into this fixture without eight players. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the most recent addition to the injury list after coming off at Udine, and he will not return until after the international break. Alexis Saelemaekers, Samuel Chukwueze, Pietro Terracciano, and Matteo Gabbia remain sidelined, while Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira, and Mario Gila are also unavailable. The projected XI shows Maignan in goal, a back four of Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, and Estupinan, with Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari, and Bartesaghi across midfield and Ramos partnering Pulisic up front.

Palladino is without Emil Holm, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Piccoli, and Jay Enem for the trip to San Siro. His projected starting eleven features Skorupski in goal, a back three of Casale, Darmian, and Theate, with Zortea, Pobega, Ferguson, and Miranda in midfield and Bernardeschi and Mbangula supporting Odgaard.

Form

Milan have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 win at Udinese in Serie A, and they also beat Atalanta 3-2 and Salzburg 4-0 during this run. The only defeat came against Bournemouth in the Europa League, a 3-0 loss that interrupted an otherwise productive stretch.

Bologna's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Cagliari, following a 3-1 loss to Inter. They also claimed a 2-1 away win at Lecce in this period, drawing against Torino and Napoli in their other outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on 3 February 2026, when Milan won 3-0 away at Bologna. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Milan have won three times to Bologna's one, with one additional result in the dataset. Bologna's only win in this run came in a Coppa Italia match at San Siro in May 2025.

Standings

In Serie A, Milan sit fourth and Bologna are thirteenth, meaning the home side are pushing for European qualification while the visitors are looking to move clear of the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Bologna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: