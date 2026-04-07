PSV are national champions, and the fans are more than keen to celebrate. The players will set off at 3 pm on a flatbed truck through the city centre, before being honoured at Stadhuisplein. You can follow all the action on our live blog!

15:31 - Schouten also gets a spot on the flatbed truck





15:27 - The flatbed lorries have set off!

There are three vehicles this championship year. First a bus with family, then a lorry driven by Twan Boeringa from Maarheeze with family, and finally the actual flatbed truck with the players.





14:48 - Injured Schouten receives the championship trophy





14:45 - Warm welcome for Bosz

14:23 - PSV squad to receive the championship trophy shortly

PSV supporters are waiting in the stands at the Philips Stadium with cardboard championship trophies until the PSV squad is presented with the championship trophy. The injured captain, Jerdy Schouten, will shortly receive it from Mark van Bommel.





14:05 – the flatbed truck is already ready

Just under an hour to go and then the flatbed truck will set off on a tour of Eindhoven city centre.

14:00 - There’s the championship trophy

13:51 - Stadhuisplein is already full

PSV reports that Stadhuisplein is already full. It’s packed and no one else can get in. People will have to find somewhere else to stand.

13:21 - Stadhuisplein is bursting at the seams





12:00 - Today’s programme

There was already plenty of partying going on this morning, but the celebrations don’t start until this afternoon

13:00: Philips Stadium gates open

13.45: programme starts at the Philips Stadium

14:00: programme starts on the Market Square and Stadhuisplein

14:30: the squad honoured at the Philips Stadium, with the presentation of the trophy

3.00 pm: departure of the flatbed lorry, tour of the city centre. Follow the action on the big screens in the Markt and Stadhuisplein

5.30 pm: celebration on Stadhuisplein

10:00 – Welcome!

Good morning! Welcome to the live blog for PSV’s title celebration. Coach Peter Bosz’s team were crowned national champions for the 27th time in the club’s history on Sunday without even playing a match. Eindhoven is teeming with supporters today, celebrating the league title. You can follow everything via this blog.