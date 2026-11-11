'I am starting to feel a little older than I was' - Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori embraces leadership role in youthful Italy squad ahead of crucial France clash

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Riccardo Calafiori admits he is starting to feel like one of the older heads in a youthful Italy squad as the Arsenal defender prepares to face France in a Nations League showdown at San Siro on Thursday. The 24-year-old insists Les Bleus remain dangerous despite their lengthy injury list and is hoping to go head-to-head with Michael Olise once again.

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Calafiori steps up as a leader for Italy

Calafiori has become an increasingly important figure for Roberto Mancini's side, having initially been used as a centre-back before recently taking on the left-back role he made his own during Arsenal's Premier League title-winning campaign. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the defender admitted his status within the squad is changing.

"There are a lot of young players in this squad, so I am starting to feel a little older than I was," he said. "I have relatively little experience with the Nazionale, but in every match I try to inspire my team and be a leader, more through my actions on the field than any words I might use."

Positive results boosting Italy's confidence

Italy's campaign got off to a disastrous start with a 2-0 home defeat to Belgium in Mancini's first match back in charge, but they have since recovered with two wins over Turkiye and an impressive 1-1 draw against France at the Stade de France last month.

"I always said it was too early to see big changes and the work the coach was doing, but it certainly helps to get positive results," Calafiori noted. "It gives us some more confidence, and tomorrow is again an important test. It was tough for us in France, it was important that we come away with heads held high, and we achieved that. Tomorrow we are on home turf, the stadium is going to be packed, these are all positive elements that allow us to build more self-belief, albeit aware there is still a lot more work to do."

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Calafiori wary of injury-hit France

France could be without Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly struggling with a muscular injury, adding to an absentee list that already includes Calafiori's Arsenal team-mate William Saliba, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde. Calafiori, though, is taking nothing for granted.

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"I think this is going to be a very complicated match. France have a lot of options available still, so it doesn't change that much, and we must stay concentrated on ourselves," he said. "There isn't much time to prepare tactically and do things that are too different to at club level, so it's more about determination and heart." Calafiori, who man-marked Olise in the reverse fixture, added: "I hope that I will have to do it tomorrow too. It's always fascinating to face players of this level."

What comes next for Italy?

France lead Group 1 on 10 points, with Italy three points behind on seven and Belgium a further point back on six. Only the top two will advance to the quarter-finals.

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A positive result at San Siro would leave the Azzurri in a strong position before their decisive trip to Brussels to face Belgium on Sunday.