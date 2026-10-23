Lionel Messi looks past Ballon d'Or glory as Inter Miami star reveals how he wants to be remembered after retirement

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a career that most players could only dream of, sweeping up every major trophy and individual accolade available in the modern game. However, the Argentina icon has now offered a humble perspective on his journey, insisting that his legacy should be defined by more than just his bulging trophy cabinet.

Advertisement

Messi reflects on his fighting spirit

Lionel Messi has spent the better part of two decades rewriting the history books, establishing himself as arguably the greatest player to ever grace the pitch. From his record-breaking days at Barcelona to his recent exploits with Inter Miami, the diminutive playmaker has consistently performed at a level that defies logic.

The Argentine superstar was named the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports laureate, becoming the first individual footballer to receive the honor. The Princess of Asturias Foundation recognized not only his brilliance on the pitch but also his charitable work through the Leo Messi Foundation, which supports education and healthcare for vulnerable children.

When questioned about how he hopes to be viewed by future generations of football fans, Messi moved away from the statistics that often dominate the GOAT debate. Speaking to EFE in Oviedo ahead of the award ceremony, Messi said he hopes to be remembered as a great athlete who always fought for his goals and dreams. This sentiment highlights a shift in focus from the end result to the process of competition itself, suggesting that the spirit of the struggle is what defines him most.

Persistence over silverware

Despite a CV that includes eight Ballon d’Or awards and four Champions League titles, Messi is acutely aware that football is a game of fine margins and frequent disappointment.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Sometimes I succeeded in achieving what I wanted, sometimes I didn’t… but I never stopped trying to win everything that was in front of me,” Messi added during his interview. These words serve as a reminder that even for a player of his extraordinary caliber, the path to glory was paved with obstacles. By emphasizing his refusal to give up, Messi is attempting to leave behind a blueprint for younger athletes who may struggle with the intense pressure and inevitable setbacks found in professional sports.

Related Topics

This mindset has clearly been the driving force behind his longevity. Even in the twilight of his career in Major League Soccer, the hunger to compete remains visible in every match he plays for Inter Miami. By valuing the effort over the outcome, he has managed to maintain a level of motivation that many of his contemporaries lost years ago. It is this specific brand of persistence that he hopes will be his lasting contribution to the sport's history, rather than just the number of medals around his neck.

The long road to international glory

Perhaps nowhere was this persistence more evident than in Messi’s long and often painful relationship with the Argentina national team. Before the recent era of dominance, the captain suffered through a series of heartbreaking defeats in major finals.

Advertisement

However, the narrative shifted dramatically starting in 2021. The Copa América victory in Brazil was followed by the Finalissima title and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. These were personal vindications for a man who had long been criticized over his international record. Defeat has still been part of the story: Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain in extra time, and Messi has pointed to that loss and the 2014 final defeat to Germany as lessons in accepting mistakes.

His experiences on the international stage have clearly mellowed his outlook on the nature of victory and defeat. He understands that while the world remembers the winners, the internal satisfaction comes from knowing everything was left on the pitch.

Advertisement

Learning from the footballing journey

As he continues to lead the charge for Inter Miami, Messi remains vocal about the importance of appreciating the struggle. He noted that the competitive landscape of modern football makes winning an incredibly difficult task, even for the most talented squads. Reflecting on those final defeats, Messi said, “In football, winning is very difficult, and you have to appreciate the journey, because only one team can win,” he explained. This perspective serves as a grounded reminder that the joy of the sport should not be entirely dependent on the final scoreline.

Furthermore, Messi highlighted the necessity of embracing errors and using losses as fuel for future growth. He believes that the ability to process defeat is just as important as the skill required to score a winning goal.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Messi’s comments suggest a man who is comfortable with his place in history but remains grounded in his roots. While fans will always debate his records and highlight reels, he wants his legacy to be one of pure grit and determination.