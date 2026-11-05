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Europa League on TV

Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Aaraasen Stadion

Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen live today: TV and live stream

This week's talking points: Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen

Lilleström have won four of their last five competitive matches. Hans Erik Ödegaard's side most recently won 0-1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run came away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, where they lost 0-6. Across the five matches, Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

Three wins and two defeats from their last five matches give Viktoria Pilsen a solid run of form too. They most recently won 0-4 away to Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. Their latest Europa League match ended in a 1-2 defeat to PFK Levski Sofia. Across all five matches, the club scored 16 goals and conceded eight.

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Form

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: The tables