Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you might encounter geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
- Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights.
- Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.
Europa League on TV
Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time
Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.
How to watch Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen live today: TV and live stream
This week's talking points: Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen
Lilleström have won four of their last five competitive matches. Hans Erik Ödegaard's side most recently won 0-1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run came away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, where they lost 0-6. Across the five matches, Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven.
Three wins and two defeats from their last five matches give Viktoria Pilsen a solid run of form too. They most recently won 0-4 away to Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. Their latest Europa League match ended in a 1-2 defeat to PFK Levski Sofia. Across all five matches, the club scored 16 goals and conceded eight.
Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups
Lillestroem vs Viktoria Plzen lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- H. Oedegaard
- R. Kovac
Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Form
Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record
Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|10
D
W
W
W
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|10
D
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|9
W
L
W
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|7
W
D
W
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|3
|+6
|7
W
W
D
L
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|7
D
W
W
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|5
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|11
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
L
|13
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|6
D
D
W
D
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
L
L
W
W
|17
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|5
D
L
D
W
|18
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
D
W
D
L
|19
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|4
L
D
L
W
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
D
L
W
L
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
D
L
W
L
|23
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
W
L
D
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
L
W
D
L
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|4
L
D
L
W
|26
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|28
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
W
L
L
L
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
L
L
D
|32
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|1
L
L
D
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
L
L
L