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Europa League
team-logoLillestroem
Aaraasen Stadion
team-logoViktoria Plzen
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Lillestroem vs Viktoria Plzen
Lillestroem
Viktoria Plzen
Europa League

Lilleström play Viktoria Pilsen in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Europa League on TV

Linear Integration
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live

✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds

✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app

Monthly from$24.99
Domestic Focus
OneSoccer

OneSoccer (via Fubo)

✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals

✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps

✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches

Monthly from$12.99
Total Europa Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN Canada

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Full-match on-demand replays and extended highlights

✅ Bundles UEFA Champions League and Conference

Monthly from$24.99
Linear Integration
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live

✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds

✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app

Monthly from$24.99
Domestic Focus
OneSoccer

OneSoccer (via Fubo)

✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals

✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps

✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches

Monthly from$12.99
Total Europa Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN Canada

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Full-match on-demand replays and extended highlights

✅ Bundles UEFA Champions League and Conference

Monthly from$24.99
Linear Integration
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live

✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds

✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app

Monthly from$24.99

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Aaraasen Stadion

Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen live today: TV and live stream

This week's talking points: Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen

Lilleström have won four of their last five competitive matches. Hans Erik Ödegaard's side most recently won 0-1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run came away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, where they lost 0-6. Across the five matches, Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

Three wins and two defeats from their last five matches give Viktoria Pilsen a solid run of form too. They most recently won 0-4 away to Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. Their latest Europa League match ended in a 1-2 defeat to PFK Levski Sofia. Across all five matches, the club scored 16 goals and conceded eight.

LIL

LIL - Form

SAN
W0-2
RSO
L0-6
BRA
W3-2
SOG
W2-1
STA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VPL

VPL - Form

JAB
W2-3
LES
L1-2
PAR
L1-2
JIH
W1-6
BOS
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups

Lillestroem vs Viktoria Plzen lineups

4-3-3
Lillestroem crest
Lillestroem
LIL
Formation
Viktoria Plzen crest
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
3-4-1-2
P. DahlbergP. DahlbergS. KristiansenS. KristiansenR. GabrielsenR. GabrielsenY. PaintsilY. PaintsilL. RangerL. RangerF. OttossonF. OttossonY. IbrahimajY. IbrahimajG. NyheimG. NyheimE. KitolanoE. KitolanoF. GulbrandsenF. GulbrandsenF. VaF. VaF. WiegeleF. WiegeleT. PaliscakT. PaliscakF. PrebslF. PrebslS. DwehS. DwehP. HrosovskyP. HrosovskyM. DoskiM. DoskiA. GabrielA. GabrielL. CervL. CervA. SojkaA. SojkaA. MemicA. MemicP. AduP. Adu
Viktoria Plzen crest
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
4-3-3
Lillestroem

Starting XI

Viktoria Plzen

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Oedegaard
  • R. Kovac

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Form

LIL

LIL - Form

SAN
W0-2
RSO
L0-6
BRA
W3-2
SOG
W2-1
STA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VPL

VPL - Form

JAB
W2-3
LES
L1-2
PAR
L1-2
JIH
W1-6
BOS
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
431081+710
D
W
W
W
2
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
431093+610
D
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
430164+29
W
L
W
W
7
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
421193+67
W
W
D
L
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
10
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
12
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
13
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420253+26
W
W
L
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
420265+16
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
LyonLyonOL
420257-26
L
L
W
W
17
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
412153+25
D
L
D
W
18
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
41213305
D
W
D
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
411286+24
L
D
L
W
20
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
411245-14
D
L
W
L
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
411246-24
D
L
W
L
23
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
24
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
411259-44
L
W
D
L
25
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411237-44
L
D
L
W
26
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
27
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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