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Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Aaraasen Stadion

Kick-off for Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen is at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

Watch Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen live today: TV and live stream details

Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen: recent form

Four wins in their last five competitive matches have given Lilleström plenty of confidence. Hans Erik Ödegaard's team most recently won 0:1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run was a heavy 0:6 loss away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Across the five matches, the Norwegians scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

Viktoria Pilsen have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing brought a comfortable 0:4 away win over Banik Ostrau in the Czech league. In the Europa League, Pilsen most recently lost 1:2 to PFK Levski Sofia. Across all five matches, the club scored 16 goals and conceded eight.

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: line-ups

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: form

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: head-to-head record

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: the tables